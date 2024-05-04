Weird NewsWeird NewsMother's Day

27 Weird Mother's Day Gifts That Your Mom Would Be Nuts Not To Love

There's something for every kind of strange mother, including kitty ear headphones, a portable urinal and bath products inspired by the movie, "Shrek."
David Moye
Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Your mom is there for you always, and you really only need to return the favor one day out of the year.

But there is a lot of pressure to get mom a gift that she will like — and, more importantly, that shows you get her as a person, not just as a parental figure.

On top of that is the pesky little fact that, like most people, your mom is probably a closet weirdo.

Luckily for you and your mom, HuffPost Weird News has once again combed the world looking for gifts that will surely appeal to her, whether it’s headphones with kitty ears, a portable urinal or bath products inspired by the movie, “Shrek.”

You don’t have to thank us.

Razer.com
Headphones With Kitty Ears
If your mom loves cats and privacy, these headphones with kitty ears will be "meowsic" to her ears.
$149 at Razer
Kelly McKenna Patterson for Ctoanco.com
Fat Pregnant Body Candles
Representation matters, even with candles. If your mom has ever felt alone in the world because she couldn't find candles that reflected her world experience, she is sure to love these candles made to resemble the body of a fat pregnant woman.
$29 at Ctoanco.com
WalkingCanes.com
Cane With Built-In Flask
You probably drove your mom to drink, but with this cane that comes with a secret flask, she can walk to drink instead.
$189 at WalkingCanes.com
NyssaCare.com
Between Legs Mirror
If your mom is feeling self-reflective, she will probably enjoy this mirror that will allow her to see parts of her she might have overlooked in the past.
$65 at Amazon.com
Hungovraf.com
Hangover Cap
If your mom had too good of a time the night before Mother's Day — or other nights as well — this hangover cap you can help her recover.
$32.99 at Hungovraf.com
MyShiChic.com
Fluffy Cat Hoodie
Your mom may love cuddling up with a kitten, but if she wants to get even closer, there's this lion hoodie that features a compartment for the cat. This is assuming the cat wants to get in (your mileage may vary).
$44 at MyShicChic.com
GardenGlory.com
Claw Hose Holder
Wrapping up a hose isn't supposed to be that scary, but putting it on a gruesome-looking claw will add a touch of Halloween to your Mother's Day festiviities.
$199 at GardenGlory.com
IceBarrel.com
Ice Barrel
Sometimes, Mom just wants to chill. And if "chilling" is what really matters, why not do it in an ice barrel?
$1499.99 at IceBarrel.com
UncommonGoods.com
Gnomes-Be-Gone With Gnome
Although gnomes are a traditional part of a garden, their presence sometimes lacks drama. Luckily, the Gnomes-Be-Gone figures can make your little garden gnome's life just a little more terrifying.
$155 at Uncommon Goods
MusicBoxAttic.com
Musical Cat Figurine With Maracas
Since there is no chance your mom will ever convince her own cat to dress up like Carmen Miranda, this feline figurine will have to take up the slack.
$107.53 at MusicBoxAttic.com
Lush.com
Shrek Bath Products
A bath is a highlight of many moms' days. And it's even more luxurious using "Shrek"-themed bath products. It just is.
Get it at Lush.com
Schumacher Electric Corporation
Portable Power Station, Air Compressor and Jump Starter
Auto care isn't always easy, even for moms who can do anything. This portable power station will allow her to pump up a flat tire and jump start a car. She will feel empowered and you will feel like a caring child.
$139 at Amazon.com
UncommonGoods.com
Weed Waffle Maker
"Mom! We're making you waffles for Mother's Day breakfast!"
"Oh, how wonderful! These have such a pretty design. Is it a flower of some sort?"
"Sorta!"
$30 at Uncommon Goods
GemJoy.com
Augmented Reality Bracelet
In reality, jewelry should be a nice gift. Problem is, reality is boring sometimes and Mom will get tired of a bracelet that just stays a bracelet. Gem Joy isn't like that. Using augmented reality and her smartphone, Mom will be able to make virtual hummingbirds and butterflies magically appear. Take that normal bracelet!
$149 at GemJoy
TheCrunchCup.com/
Crunch Cup
As great as your mom is, she probably didn't solve the biggest food mystery of our time: the proper crunch-to-liquid ratio when eating cereal. She can't do everything so solving that riddle fell to the Crunch Cup, a technological marvel that solves the soggy cereal dilemma by keeping cereal and milk apart until the exact moment the two items are about to go into the mouth. Science marches on.
$23.99 at Amazon.com
Denis Pernath Fotografie for ClaxOnline.com
Shopping Cart That Folds Up Into Size Of Backpack
Moms who take shopping seriously often have to deal with taking a massive amount of bags and merchandise to the car or just around the mall. This portable shopping cart is the answer as it can fold up into the size of a backpack when not being used.
$269 at Amazon.com
UncommonGoods.com
A-peeling Banana Vase
Does your mom's home suffer from a lack of banana-themed housewares? No? Well, here's one just in case!
$38 at UncommonGoods
ZevoInsect.com
Flying Insect Trap
When you are looking for a flying insect trap for your mother, it's always a good rule to get the product that inspires Rebel Wilson to lie down on a kitchen island.
$19.99 at ZeroInsect.com
YourParade.com
Pasta-Inspired Pajamas
If your mom has long lamented the lack of pasta-themed sleepwear, then this ensemble will be the answer to her prayers. She may still like them even if she previously never considered the possibility of pasta PJs.
Get it at YourParade.com
ManMotion.com
Robotic Lawn Mower
"It's so nice all the time we get to spend together since we turned over lawncare to a robot," could be the words out of Mom's mouth after she sees the benefit of this product.
$2899 at ManMotion.com
Shop.Mosslab.com
Air Humidiifier That Uses Moss
You will breathe easier knowing that your mom's house is being purified by ... moss!
$109 at MossLab.com
HighCampFlasks.com/
Flask For Wine With 2 Cups
Most thermos come with one cup -- and no more!
Well, that's not very neighborly, is it? The High Camp Flask comes with two cups, which is make it easier and friendlier to share some vino without scrambling around for a paper cup somewhere.
$100 at High Camp Flasks
BeautyHabit.com
Cannabis Perfume
"Mom, remember how you kept asking about that strange herby smell from my room late at night?"
"Yes, it was very strange."
"Well, yeah, but there's an explanation. I got you some perfume that is scented like cannabis."
"Cannabis?"
"Yes, do you like the smell?"
"Kinda herby. Reminds me of the smell of that nursery your sister works at?"
"The dispensary?"
"Yes! Well, thank you!"
$140 at BeautyHabit.com
BoomHomeMedical.com
Portable Urinal For Women
When Mom's gotta go, she's gotta go. This portable urinal can work in a pinch. Yay convenience!
$39.95 at Amazon.com
RoomEightStudio.com/
Stemless Wine Chiller
Mom may love a glass of wine on a warm sunny day, but eventually it gets warm, requiring, ugh, another trip to the fridge or watering down the drink with cubes. These stemless wine glass chillers keep her glass cool even if the conversation gets heated.
$44.95 at RoomEightStudio.com
Powerstations.Duracell.com/
Duracell Power Stations
Here's the issue: Your mom spends so much time posting conspiracy theories online that her phone constantly dies. This Duracell Power Station, helpfully designed like a giant battery, will make sure all her devices stay charged so she can continue to communicate with her buddies in QAnon. Aren't you a great kid?
$129 at Amazon.com
CheeseGrotto.com
Portable Cheese Grotto
Cheese is one of life's great pleasures and, yes, it stays fresh in a refrigerator. But for moms who want to store fromage in an extra fancy, extra homey way, there's the Cheese Grotto, which will keep cheeses fresh on your table for up to a week at a time. No more walking to the fridge for more camembert.
$350 at CheeseGrotto.com

