HuffPost Finds These are the weird, but also kind of useful, pandemic products that you didn't know you needed.

It’s going to be difficult to describe 2020 to anyone too little to remember or someone who wasn’t alive to live experience it at all. It won’t be easy to describe how fast toilet paper or flour flew off the shelves.

What we’ve all been buying during the pandemic says a lot about this particular moment in time and how we’re living through it. From roller skates to RVs, there have been products that have risen above the rest during the pandemic.

Food52 These no-touch tools from Food52 include a "Clean Key' and nano stylus for digital signing.

Sure, there have been a few really out-of-the-box ones, like this “cake shield” to blow out birthday candles and uh, plague doctor masks have made a comeback from centuries ago.

But, there are a few weird pandemic products that are actually kind of practical. Take this clean key that can touch everything so your hands don’t have to, or a mask dispenser that can help you avoid forgetting to mask up before you go out.

We found the practical pandemic products that might make these strange times a little easier on you.