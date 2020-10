A UV sanitizer for your smartphone

PhoneSoap

By now, you've probably gotten used to making sure things are clean before laying a finger on them. And it'll come as no surprise that our devices can become pretty dirty. That's why many of us have turned to UV sanitizers . The science is still out on how they fight against the coronavirus , though an expert we talked said they can help get rid of some germs. One of our own editors tried out this PhoneSoap sanitizer on her phone. It is rechargeable and comes with its own carrying case. Find it for $100 at PhoneSoap . There are wands and pouches that sanitize, too.