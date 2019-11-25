This Twitter Thread On Weird Thanksgiving Side Dishes Does Not Disappoint

Ah, the flavors of Thanksgiving. There’s the turkey, the stuffing, the cranberry sauce. And who could forget the seafoam salad?

The freelance writer and editor shared her family’s recipe for a curious concoction of green Jello, canned pears, cream cheese and half and half on Twitter over the weekend. “I thought this was a normal thing every family made and served for Thanksgiving next to the turkey and the stuffing until I was 18,” she wrote.

i cannot wait to hear about the recipes you’re all excited to make for thanksgiving but i am also here to hear about the weird inexplicable retro family recipes that end up on your thanksgiving table per tradition or nostalgia or whatever. — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) November 23, 2019

ours is a wild creation called seafoam salad. i thought this was a normal thing every family made and served for thanksgiving next to the turkey and the stuffing until i was 18. pic.twitter.com/xE7mQ8W99R — maya kosoff (@mekosoff) November 23, 2019

She shared the gloriously green “salad” as a jumping off point for her followers to share their own “weird inexplicable retro family recipes that end up on your thanksgiving table per tradition or nostalgia or whatever.”

We’re not sure the responses can be considered Thanksgiving inspo, but they just might make you feel thankful for the good old trustworthy mashed potatoes someone in your family always makes.

Included on the list is plenty of Jello, an actually impressive-looking bologna layer cake frosted with ranch cream cheese icing, many creamy vegetable dishes and Watergate Salad, a pistachio pudding and pineapple dish referred to as “dragon barf” that, uh, kind of sounds good?

Mmmm, nostalgia. And Cool Whip. So much Cool Whip. Satisfy your appetite for wacky side dishes below...

Boyfriend made this for my family's Thanksgiving last year. It's a bologna cake with ranch cream cheese icing. It was pretty good. pic.twitter.com/uNLblLvI9n — HOMODEMON🏳️‍🌈💀 (@jaymesPRS) November 23, 2019

This reminds me of the Pear “salad” my mom used to make growing up. We never had a cherry on top but it was served on a bed of lettuce (iceberg obviously). pic.twitter.com/78z9viniyN — I’m Betty Blackwell (@mjprestarri) November 23, 2019

I personally cannot put this near my mouth but I once witnessed a distant relation by marriage make “meatballs in brown sauce” by dumping frozen meatballs, a can of mild salsa, and a jar of Welch’s grape jelly into a crockpot. It’s “brown” — Alissa Wilkinson (@alissamarie) November 23, 2019

Block of cream cheese on a plate. Top with a jar of cocktail sauce and a healthy portion of bay shrimp. Dip with Ritz. I just eat the shrimp and cocktail sauce with a water cracker. — bliccy (@bliccy) November 23, 2019

My family does "Dragon Barf" also called Watergate salad which is pistachio pudding, cool whip, cherries, marshmallows, coconut and pineapple pic.twitter.com/YphQJuRW3U — 𝔧𝔢𝔫𝔫𝔞 ⚯͛ (@jennaHBZ) November 23, 2019

Tradition- canned asparagus,cream cheese, and ham slices. You spread the cream cheese on a ham slice then put an asparagus spear in the middle and roll it. Then eat.

Sounds horrifying but it’s kinda delish. My mom gives w recipes w stories attached🥺❤️ pic.twitter.com/dDiDIQVqQo — Wolf in the snow (@WaxDragonflies) November 23, 2019

My grandmother, who had zero cooking skills, used to make this every holiday.

While I miss her presence at the table, I’m definitely happy we don’t have to pretend to enjoy this abomination anymore. pic.twitter.com/h2gHrOJctV — Jennifer Volpe Douglas (@Volpinator1) November 23, 2019