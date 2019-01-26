These Weird But Wonderful Gifts Will Definitely Spice Up Valentine's Day

1 / 22 Orangutan Love Doll

Like it or not, Valentine's Day is often a litmus test -- for both the giver and recipient. If a gift is too cliche, it's a deal breaker. If it's too weird, well, that scares some people off.<br><br>So this creepy little <a href="https://www.ashtondrake.com/products/302145001_orangutan-doll-in-a-tuxedo.html" target="_blank">orangutan love doll </a>is the perfect way to see if you and your Valentine are in sync. If they like it: Cool. If they like it too much? Deal breaker!

