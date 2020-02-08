Love. It’s not always shiny and new and it isn’t always soft like an easy chair, is it?

Love is ... strange, and so are a lot of lovers. So if it’s really the thought that counts, why not give your love something weird for Valentine’s Day?

HuffPost Weird News has scoured the world looking for truly bizarre gifts that are sure to take any relationship to the next level. However, we are not specifying if the next level will be higher or lower than your current level ― that’s up to you.

Trust us: Nothing says Valentine’s Day romance like getting a remote-controlled bidet or a lifesize silicone replica of porn star Korina Kova.

(Editor’s note: There’s no actual research that backs up the claims in the previous sentence.)