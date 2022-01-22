Having a one-of-a-kind love affair is a great thing ― except where Valentine’s Day is concerned.
The holiday’s focus on generic gifts like cards, flowers and candy forces everyone into a romantic box where one size is expected to fit all.
Considering that your love is such a unique person ― OK, weirdo ― being required to pick the same ordinary gifts can be confining.
Well, confine yourself no more! HuffPost Weird News has compiled a list of gifts sure to make the heart of even the weirdest person palpitate with excitement. Some are definitely NSFW.
Whether it’s a one-pound chocolate lobster, a booby-shaped pillow or a baloney face mask, your Valentine will sure get a “heart on” for all these products.
Box Of Chocolates Costume
Baloney Face Mask
Chocolate Lobster
Splashes Heart-Shaped Eyelash Thingies
Pink Ghostface Doll
Rose Petal Pre-Roll
Light-Up Butt Plug
Red Rose Costume
Cocktail-Flavored Jelly Beans
Sexy Shower Art
I Only Have Eyes For You Ugly Valentine's Day Sweater
Dildo Sword
Book Of Your Old Text Messages
Sexy(?) Tongue Scraper
Attachment That Turns Bath Faucet Into Sex Toy
Vulva Candle
Cannabis Leaf Waffle Iron
Booby Pillow
Puppy Panties
Fuckit Bucket Necklace
CMY Cubes
Vajayjay Onesie
Matching Whipped Cream Thong And Hammock Pouch Undies
Britney Amber Interactive Stroking Device
Care Bear Ugly Valentine's Sweater
Personalized Pencils That Can Also Be Planted
Really Expensive Butt Plug That Could Double As A Postmodern X-mas Tree In A Pinch
Vulgar Valentine's Day Cookies
Motorbunny Sex Toy
Mixology And Murder Cocktail Recipe Book