Weirdly Funny Father's Day Gifts That'll Make Your Dad Raise An Eyebrow

https://christophegilland.com/store

Art is in the eye of the beholder, but your dad is surely going to be inspired when he sees this sculpture of an octopus hugging a real-life goose egg. Imagine the great conversations you and your father will have discussing surrealism, dadaism and other forms of avant-garde art. Just don't let him get hungry when he looks at it -- he might cook the goose egg for lunch.