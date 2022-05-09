“Ozark” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

In this crime drama, Jason Bateman and Laura Linney play Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple who move their family from Chicago to Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri in order to carry out a money-laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel. The fourth and final season was released in two parts, with the second half premiering on April 29. Unfortunately for fans, the latest seven episodes mark the end of the critically acclaimed series.

The second most popular show on Netflix is “Welcome to Eden,” a Spanish thriller series that debuted on May 6. The show follows a group of young adults who are invited to attend an exclusive party on a remote island. When they arrive, however, they find something very different.

Netflix "Welcome to Eden" on Netflix.

Currently, all of the shows in the streaming service’s top 10 list are Netflix originals. Several are series with recent new season premieres ― like “Grace and Frankie,” “Selling Sunset” and “The Circle.”

But there are some other interesting new additions, including “Wild Babies,” a nature docuseries narrated by Helena Bonham Carter. There’s also the Nigerian thriller “Blood Sisters,” which tells the story of best friends Sarah and Kemi who become fugitives after Sarah’s fiancé mysteriously disappears.

Read on for the full top 10 list.

