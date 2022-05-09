Home & Living

The Most Popular Shows On Netflix Besides 'Welcome To Eden'

A new Nigerian show and a nature docuseries narrated by Helena Bonham Carter are also trending on the streaming service.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

“Ozark” is the most popular show on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

In this crime drama, Jason Bateman and Laura Linney play Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple who move their family from Chicago to Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri in order to carry out a money-laundering scheme for a Mexican drug cartel. The fourth and final season was released in two parts, with the second half premiering on April 29. Unfortunately for fans, the latest seven episodes mark the end of the critically acclaimed series.

The second most popular show on Netflix is “Welcome to Eden,” a Spanish thriller series that debuted on May 6. The show follows a group of young adults who are invited to attend an exclusive party on a remote island. When they arrive, however, they find something very different.

"Welcome to Eden" on Netflix.
Netflix
"Welcome to Eden" on Netflix.

Currently, all of the shows in the streaming service’s top 10 list are Netflix originals. Several are series with recent new season premieres ― like “Grace and Frankie,” “Selling Sunset” and “The Circle.”

But there are some other interesting new additions, including “Wild Babies,” a nature docuseries narrated by Helena Bonham Carter. There’s also the Nigerian thriller “Blood Sisters,” which tells the story of best friends Sarah and Kemi who become fugitives after Sarah’s fiancé mysteriously disappears.

Read on for the full top 10 list. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each week, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

HuffPost

10. “Blood Sisters” (Netflix)

9. “The Pentaverate” (Netflix)

8. “Bridgerton” (Netflix)

7. “Wild Babies” (Netflix)

6. “The Circle: A Social Media Competition” (Netflix)

5. “Selling Sunset” (Netflix)

4. “Grace and Frankie” (Netflix)

3. “Meltdown: Three Mile Island” (Netflix)

2. “Welcome to Eden” (Netflix)

1. “Ozark” (Netflix)

Popular in the Community

Netflixtop 10popular showsOzarkWelcome to Eden

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

Why BIPOC Chefs Are Rolling Their Eyes When You Demand Substitutions

Travel

Why This Island In Washington State Should Be Your Next Vacation Spot

Wellness

‘Everyone Has A Family Abortion Story, Whether They Know It Or Not’

Work/Life

What To Do When You Forget Someone’s Name

Parenting

Being A Good Mom Doesn’t Mean Being A Martyr

Shopping

These French Skin Care Staples Have A Devoted Following, And You Can Find Them On Amazon

Wellness

Protesting? Here’s What To Wear, Bring And Do To Protect Yourself.

Wellness

4 Common Places BA.2 And Other Omicron Subvariants Are Spreading

Shopping

These Pants Are Made Just For Shorter Men

Shopping

The Most Scenic Airbnbs You Can Stay At On Lopez Island, Washington

Shopping

11 Low-Top Sneakers To Rock With Skirts Or Sundresses

Shopping

42 Little "Treat Yourself" Products That Actually Come In Handy

Home & Living

This 1998 Crime Thriller Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

35 Cleaning Products So Easy To Use You’ll Be Mad You Didn’t Buy Them Earlier

Shopping

7 Tablets That Are Cheaper Than An iPad

Shopping

8 Black-Owned Or Founded Brands You Can Shop At Target

Shopping

25 Things That You'll Want To Wear And Work Out In This Spring

Shopping

25 Things That’ll Basically Make Your Home Any Real Estate Agent’s Dream

Shopping

26 Products That’ll Make Your Life Easier This Spring

Shopping

The 15 Best Spring Fashion Finds From Target

Shopping

Grilling Accessories That Make Cookouts And Barbecues Way Easier

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2021

Shopping

Forget AirPods: Some Of The Highest Rated Earbuds On Amazon Start At $20

Food & Drink

Mixologists Spill The Secrets To Making The Perfect Mint Julep

Shopping

29 Pieces Of Clothing That Are Essentially Made For Traveling

Shopping

Your Hands And Body Need Retinol, Too. Here Are The Best Products To Try

Shopping

This Deodorant I Was Gifted Is So Good, I Keep Buying It For Myself

Travel

16 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting Austin

Style & Beauty

Best Ways To Treat And Prevent Fine Lines Around Your Eyes

Shopping

Here's An Impactful Way To Support Women's Shelters Right Now (And Always)

Parenting

Meet Isa, The New Gerber Baby Contest Winner

Wellness

Still Wearing A Mask? Here's What To Do If Someone Confronts You About It.

Wellness

What Doctors Want You To Know About Abortion Right Now

Wellness

8 Things Therapists Personally Do When They Feel Powerless

Food & Drink

Are You Baking With The Wrong Kind Of Butter?

Shopping

Why You Shouldn't Sleep On This Drugstore Skin Care Product

Parenting

Which Type Of Parent Are You? You Likely Fall Into One Of These 4 Styles

Style & Beauty

Skin Care With Caffeine Claims To Reduce Cellulite And Perk Up Your Face, But Does It Work?

Shopping

Drew Barrymore's Kitchen Line At Walmart Is A Gold Mine. But Seriously.