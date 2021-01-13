Parenting

50 'Welcome To Parenthood' Tweets That Sum Up Life With Kids

"Welcome to parenthood. Everyone’s hungry, just not for that."

Parenthood brings a whole host of unexpected challenges, changes and new experiences.

While every child is different, some aspects of raising kids are universal. At least that’s what the funny parents of Twitter would have us believe.

We’ve rounded up 50 “welcome to parenthood” tweets that sum up life with kids.

Parenting ChildrenParentsfunny tweetsTwitter