This Cult-Favorite European Moisturizer Really Feels Like Food For Your Skin

Having a rich multi-purpose cream in one’s repertoire is an absolute must, regardless of skin type. You never know when your skin is going to veer into drier territory and require a bit of extra nourishment, whether it be the result of seasonal changes, allergies, lifestyle shifts, an unexpected sunburn or health issues. And while scores of brands claim to make products featuring ultra-hydrating formulations, I’ve found many to be lacking.
There is one cream, however, that has remained steadfast in the nearly 25 years that I’ve been using it: Weleda Skin Food. It’s by far the thickest, most luxurious and versatile cream around, full of healing ingredients that are efficient, effective and actually work to deeply nourish and protect skin long-term. No other cream (regardless of price point) even comes close. Best of all? You can get a tube for under $20.
This cream has been a holy grail item in my routine for as long as I can remember. It’s the fastest way to heal a damaged moisture barrier and repair the skin, leaving it soft and supple. In recent years, Weleda has come out with various different formulations, including a lightweight option, a lip balm, body butter, body lotion and more. But the original ultra-rich formula as good as it gets.
I use it consistently on my elbows, toes and feet — anywhere that has a tendency to get cracked and flaky — but I’ve also definitely slathered it on my face during times of intense need. Weleda Skin Food might not be an everyday head-to-toe cream for everyone, but it’s a must for seriously dehydrated skin. That said, plenty of reviewers note that they do use it both daily and all over, so it really depends on your skin’s type and needs. It takes ever so slightly longer to rub into the skin than a more traditional lightweight body or facial lotion, but that’s how you know it’s the real deal.
One thing’s for certain, the combination of rosemary, chamomile and pansy plant extracts paired with the ultra-nourishing base of beeswax, glycerin, sunflower and sweet almond oil leave skin dewy, radiant, supple and plump almost immediately. Just last month, I got a questionable gel manicure that left my fingers dry and peeling for days. I finally started dabbing Skin Food on it and within 24 hours, they were all but healed. The speed at which this emollient cream restores the skin’s barrier is unparalleled.
If your skin can tolerate it, you can use it as a primer or highlighter under makeup, and I’ve even been known to use it as an under-eye cream.
Weleda Skin Food has long been my secret weapon for maintaining soft skin year-round, and it’s time for you to get in on the game. Given the high quality of the formula and its efficaciousness, it’s a wonder it isn’t more expensive. Take a look at a few glowing reviews on Amazon and then pick up this cult fave for yourself.
Promising reviews at Amazon:
“I love Skin Food. The best hydration and protection product for my skin in our dry, cold, high-altitude mountain climate. I like having these small tubes to keep in my bag, car, desk, and in my ski jacket pocket. Convenient to use when needed on-the-go for face, hands, etc.” — Girl from CO
“Definitely a rebuy loveee this stuff. So thick and creamy leaves you glowing after and a little goes along way!!” — Jasmine M.
“I use this product mostly as an overnight face mask. It works very well. While I’ve never had any problems dropping money on skincare products that work, one of the very expensive brands, La Mer, I’ve never been able to stomach. It’s just too little product for far too much money. You can also get far, far, better products nowadays for less money, considering. This was bought on the recommendation from blogs I frequent. They proclaimed it’s a good dupe for La Mer. Yes, it is. The smell on this is obviously fantastic, but it’s what it does that gets the five stars from me.” — Jennifer M. Amen
“I absolutely love this!! I have very very dry skin and I’ve never been able to get rid of the flaking no matter what. I’ve bought so many moisturizers, soaps,cleansers and nothing. This leaves my skin so soft,moisturized,and shiny. I’ve even gotten compliments and people say my skin looks smooth! I loved it so much I even bought their Nighy cream and cleanser. Must buy!” — Alondra
“This product is AMAZING. Even though it says it is supposed to be for body moisturization, I’ve seen many influencers use it on their face. I gave it a try and let me tell you, it is such a good purchase. The product is thick when it comes out of the bottle, but leaves a light, thin, shine, over your face with A LOT OF MOSTURIZING BENEFITS. It glides so nicely on the skin and it has this amazing buttery feeling. Definitely should buy this if you want to lock in your skincare and/or need a moisturizer with long-lasting benefits.” — Zara A.