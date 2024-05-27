This Cult-Favorite European Moisturizer Really Feels Like Food For Your Skin

“I love Skin Food. The best hydration and protection product for my skin in our dry, cold, high-altitude mountain climate. I like having these small tubes to keep in my bag, car, desk, and in my ski jacket pocket. Convenient to use when needed on-the-go for face, hands, etc.” — Girl from CO

“Definitely a rebuy loveee this stuff. So thick and creamy leaves you glowing after and a little goes along way!!” — Jasmine M.

“I use this product mostly as an overnight face mask. It works very well. While I’ve never had any problems dropping money on skincare products that work, one of the very expensive brands, La Mer, I’ve never been able to stomach. It’s just too little product for far too much money. You can also get far, far, better products nowadays for less money, considering. This was bought on the recommendation from blogs I frequent. They proclaimed it’s a good dupe for La Mer. Yes, it is. The smell on this is obviously fantastic, but it’s what it does that gets the five stars from me.” — Jennifer M. Amen

“I absolutely love this!! I have very very dry skin and I’ve never been able to get rid of the flaking no matter what. I’ve bought so many moisturizers, soaps,cleansers and nothing. This leaves my skin so soft,moisturized,and shiny. I’ve even gotten compliments and people say my skin looks smooth! I loved it so much I even bought their Nighy cream and cleanser. Must buy!” — Alondra

“This product is AMAZING. Even though it says it is supposed to be for body moisturization, I’ve seen many influencers use it on their face. I gave it a try and let me tell you, it is such a good purchase. The product is thick when it comes out of the bottle, but leaves a light, thin, shine, over your face with A LOT OF MOSTURIZING BENEFITS. It glides so nicely on the skin and it has this amazing buttery feeling. Definitely should buy this if you want to lock in your skincare and/or need a moisturizer with long-lasting benefits.” — Zara A.