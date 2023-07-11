I'm A Wellness Editor. Here's What's Really Worth Buying On Prime Day.

Amazon A Theragun Mini massage gun and Bronax pillow slides

Part of my job as a wellness editor is to investigate what health claims are legit and what are total B.S. I’ve come across my fair share of trends over the 10 years I’ve been doing this job, from jade vagina eggs to CBD tampons to a wide range of “vitamins” that promise to do the impossible.

When it comes to wellness, if it sounds too good to be true, unfortunately it probably is. A supplement isn’t always a solution, CBD isn’t a cure-all and jade objects don’t belong anywhere inside of your body. However, there are some items ― backed either by science or experts ― that do promote optimal well-being. While many of these products tend to run on the pricier side, they’re on a decent discount right now thanks to Amazon Prime Day, which is going on through July 12.

Whether you’re looking for something that aids in a good night’s sleep or you’re trying to sneak in more steps, I’ve rounded up the best Prime Day wellness deals on products I personally have tried and think are worth your hard-earned money. A few of these items are listed as lightning deals, meaning they’re only on deep sale for a short period of time during the two-day event. Grab these discounts while you can.

