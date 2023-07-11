ShoppingsalesPrime Day 2023

I'm A Wellness Editor. Here's What's Really Worth Buying On Prime Day.

Many wellness products are gimmicky and a waste of money, but these health and self-care items aren't.
By 

Senior Life Editor, HuffPost

A Theragun Mini <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Theragun-Mini-Generation-Portable-Treatment/dp/B086Z6LNVS?tag=lindsayholmes-20&ascsubtag=649ad909e4b060f6b506f7ab%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="massage gun" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="649ad909e4b060f6b506f7ab" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Theragun-Mini-Generation-Portable-Treatment/dp/B086Z6LNVS?tag=lindsayholmes-20&ascsubtag=649ad909e4b060f6b506f7ab%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">massage gun</a> and Bronax <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0957K4TRB?tag=lindsayholmes-20&ascsubtag=649ad909e4b060f6b506f7ab%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pillow slides" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="649ad909e4b060f6b506f7ab" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0957K4TRB?tag=lindsayholmes-20&ascsubtag=649ad909e4b060f6b506f7ab%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">pillow slides</a>
Amazon
A Theragun Mini massage gun and Bronax pillow slides

Part of my job as a wellness editor is to investigate what health claims are legit and what are total B.S. I’ve come across my fair share of trends over the 10 years I’ve been doing this job, from jade vagina eggs to CBD tampons to a wide range of “vitamins” that promise to do the impossible.

When it comes to wellness, if it sounds too good to be true, unfortunately it probably is. A supplement isn’t always a solution, CBD isn’t a cure-all and jade objects don’t belong anywhere inside of your body. However, there are some items ― backed either by science or experts ― that do promote optimal well-being. While many of these products tend to run on the pricier side, they’re on a decent discount right now thanks to Amazon Prime Day, which is going on through July 12.

Whether you’re looking for something that aids in a good night’s sleep or you’re trying to sneak in more steps, I’ve rounded up the best Prime Day wellness deals on products I personally have tried and think are worth your hard-earned money. A few of these items are listed as lightning deals, meaning they’re only on deep sale for a short period of time during the two-day event. Grab these discounts while you can.

Don’t forget to sign up for Amazon Prime to take the most advantage of these deals. As a member, you’ll get benefits and deals on fast shipping, streaming TV and movies, grocery rewards, and so much more.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices change quickly on Prime Day, but our team is working hard to keep stories as up-to-date as possible. Keep checking back to see the latest pricing and product updates as deals rotate.

1
Amazon
Walkingpad S1 foldable treadmill
After a ton of deliberation, I decided to invest in my work-from-home setup last year by getting a standing desk and this Walkingpad S1 foldable treadmill. Since then, it’s become my entire personality. I can easily walk 7 to 10 miles a day while working thanks to this treadmill. I’ve noticed that my focus is so much better while I’m walking and working, and my usual afternoon slumps have decreased.

This walking pad goes up to 3.7 miles per hour and comes in a variety of colors (I got the white). It features two modes: automatic, which allows you to control how fast the belt goes using your feet and your own walking speed, or manual, which allows you to set your speed through the remote control. The best part? It folds in half and is equipped with wheels, making storage a breeze.

Note: This product will be on sale as a lightning deal, meaning the steep discount is only offered for a limited time. Keep checking back if you don't yet see the sale price.
Shop Sale At Amazon
2
Amazon
Madison Avenue blue light glasses
The pandemic has “taken an unfortunate toll” on my eyesight, a diagnosis I am quoting directly from my optometrist. There’s no doubt my screen exposure has been at an all-time high the last few years. Between working from home, relying on my iPhone to bring me entertainment and the copious amounts of "Vanderpump Rules" I have binged, I’m really putting my eyes through it. I bought these blue light glasses to help alleviate some of the eye strain that comes with staring at a screen; a bonus: they’re also exceptionally cute. I’ve definitely noticed a decrease in headaches and an increase in compliments on Zoom calls.

Note: This product will be on sale as a lightning deal, meaning the steep discount is only offered for a limited time. Keep checking back if you don't yet see the sale price.
Shop Sale At Amazon
3
Amazon
Theragun Mini
My sister-in-law gifted this precious yet torturous device to us for Christmas a few years ago and it’s one of the best items we have ever received. Soreness is no match for this percussion massager, which targets deep areas that you may otherwise not reach with a traditional foam roller. I use this religiously the day after running or lifting weights (it hurts so good), as well as for the knots in my shoulder blades or when my back aches. You don't need to be an avid-gym goer to benefit from it. Add it to your cart while it’s on sale.
Shop Sale At Amazon
4
Amazon
Loop ear plugs
It's time to further normalize wearing ear plugs in loud environments. My younger self would mercilessly mock me for buying ear plugs to wear at a concert, but my older, wiser self was grateful to have them when I had floor seats at Taylor Swift’s Eras tour (I’m sorry, but yes, this is also a humble brag).

These stylish, comfortable ear buds ensured the only souvenir I brought home from the show was a coveted blue crewneck (IYKYK) and not hearing loss. I could still hear all the songs perfectly, but it minimized the ringing in my ears that most people famously get after a concert. Bonus: They’re so low profile, they just looked like interesting earrings. If you’re going to a show ― or you’ll be in any loud environment ― these are a must.
Shop Sale At Amazon
5
Amazon
Sunday Riley A+ high dose retinoid serum
I keep a pretty minimal skincare routine, but Sunday Riley's retinoid serum is a non-negotiable. I see a noticeable difference in fine lines and skin texture when I consistently use this a few times a week. Sunday Riley is a well-known brand that comes with a moderately expensive price tag, but thankfully there are some products, like this one, discounted for Prime Day.
Shop Sale At Amazon
6
Amazon
Philips Sonicare toothbrush
PSA: If you’re still using a regular toothbrush, it’s time for an upgrade. The Philips Sonicare is a powerful device that removes more plaque than your standard brush and it comes with a built-in sensor that lets you know if you’re brushing too hard (which I personally do quite often). It also can give you a progress report on your brushing and has multiple brush modes, including one for gum health.
Shop Sale At Amazon
7
Amazon
Sol De Janeiro Brazilian Bum Bum cream
I’m all for a product that can boost your physical and mental state, and this is one of those items. This rich, thick lotion is incredibly moisturizing without being sticky; I find I can use it both in the summer and the winter without issue. The most appealing part of it, though, is the scent. I swear my brain takes a mini beach vacation every time I unscrew the lid. It’s infused with pistachio, vanilla and salted caramel and made with coconut oil, giving the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream its signature tropical fragrance. I always get positive feedback when I wear this lotion ― no perfume required.
Shop Sale At Amazon
8
Amazon
Levoit air purifier
This air filter was the MVP of my wedding registry. It works great if you have pets and your consider pet hair your additional roommate. I was also so grateful to have it when New York City experienced extremely hazardous air quality recently. The device features multiple modes, including an auto mode, and has colored light sensors that tell you about the state of your air in your home (let’s just say when Manhattan looked like Mars, my circle remained red for quite some time). It covers a large room easily and has a three-stage filtration process to reduce coughing, sneezing and congestion from pollutants. Your sinuses and lungs will thank you.
Shop Sale At Amazon
9
Amazon
The Bug Bite Thing
Growing up in Florida, I was one of those lucky folks who was a magnet for mosquitoes. The bites were basically like a summer accessory for me (and not a cute one). Enter The Bug Bite Thing, a product I wish I had during those obnoxious mosquito months in the South. This handy suction tool gives you instant relief from itchy bites without using any chemicals; it also works on wasp or bee stings.
Shop Sale At Amazon
10
Amazon
WWDOLL KN95 face masks
Whether you want to stay safe from COVID (which is still very much a thing) or you want to reduce your exposure to unhealthy air quality, KN95 masks are still a great way to protect yourself. (You’ll never catch me taking another flight without one.) I’ve been using these WWDOLL masks for three years at this point, and I plan on stocking up on them now that they’re on sale for Prime Day. They’re comfortable around my ears and feature a metal nose piece so you can ensure you have a secure fit.
Shop Sale At Amazon
11
Amazon
Bronax pillow slides
These slides were my go-to house shoes when I was training for a half marathon. While they alone didn’t eliminate the aches and pains that came from long runs, they still were very comfortable and supportive for my poor, battered pancake feet. (Podiatrists stress that walking around barefoot is probably the worst thing I could do as someone with flat feet.) They come in a host of different colors and are pretty durable. I now have a pair for indoors and a pair that I wear in the yard.
Shop Sale At Amazon
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

KitchenAid multipurpose kitchen shears

19 Amazon Hidden Gems That This Shopping Editor Recommends Buying On Prime Day

Close

MORE IN Shopping

MORE IN LIFE