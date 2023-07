I'm A Wellness Editor. Here's What's Really Worth Buying On Prime Day.

Walkingpad S1 foldable treadmill

After a ton of deliberation, I decided to invest in my work-from-home setup last year by getting a standing desk and this Walkingpad S1 foldable treadmill. Since then, it’s become my entire personality . I can easily walk 7 to 10 miles a day while working thanks to this treadmill. I’ve noticed that my focus is so much better while I’m walking and working, and my usual afternoon slumps have decreased.This walking pad goes up to 3.7 miles per hour and comes in a variety of colors (I got the white). It features two modes: automatic, which allows you to control how fast the belt goes using your feet and your own walking speed, or manual, which allows you to set your speed through the remote control. The best part? It folds in half and is equipped with wheels, making storage a breeze.Note: This product will be on sale as ameaning the steep discount is only offered for a limited time. Keep checking back if you don't yet see the sale price.