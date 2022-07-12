Shopping

I'm A Wellness Editor. Here Are Items Worth Buying On Amazon Prime Day.

A lot of health and wellness products don't live up to the hype, but consider adding these to your cart ASAP.

Senior Wellness & Travel Editor, HuffPost

Grab these wellness essentials during Amazon Prime Day.
Grab these wellness essentials during Amazon Prime Day.

I’ve worked as a health and wellness editor for the better part of a decade, so I’ve seen my fair share of gimmicky products meant to improve your well-being.

Items like essential oils, CBD, skinny teas and serums all come with alluring promises to transform your body and mind. In reality, most of them are a placebo at best and total garbage at worst.

That said, not every wellness product on the market is a total bust. And lucky for all of us, a few of them are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Take a look at a few of my favorite items below, and check back again for more deals I’ll add here through July 13. After trying them myself or poring over countless reviews, I’m confident you won’t regret adding these to your cart.

1
Amazon
A Hatch Restore sunrise alarm clock (15% off)
Therapists swear by white and brown noise for better rest. This alarm clock comes with that and more. It features a library of soothing sounds and different light options to help lure you to sleep. And you can't forget about the product's main attraction: A gentle wakeup feature that mimics a natural sunrise. No more grating iPhone alarms!
Get it for $109.99 (originally $129.99) when you apply Hatch's coupon
2
Amazon
A set of Bala Bangles (20% off)
Listen: I spent the better part of two years eye rolling at the ankle and wrist weight trend, but I've finally seen the light. These are great if you want to add a little strength training to your walks or pilates workouts, or if you just want to find a lower-impact way to incorporate some light weights into your day (I wear them when cleaning sometimes!) and look cute while doing it.
Get them for $39.20 (originally $49)
3
Amazon
A Crest 3D Whitestrips kit (43% off)
My teeth have sadly suffered thanks to my affinity for coffee and diet coke. Enter Crest Whitestrips, which gave me the pearly whites of my dreams. I used the kit right before my wedding this year, and the results were what you'd expect from a professional-grade treatment. (The light really makes a difference.) The best part is that my teeth didn't suffer the extreme sensitivity that's often associated with whitening products.
Get the kit for $39.99 (originally $69.99)
4
Amazon
A water flosser from SmileDirectClub (32% off)
If you've ever been scolded by your dentist to floss more, it's time to add a water flosser to your hygiene routine. This product targets plaque between teeth and below your gum line, leading to a healthier mouth. It has three different pressure modes, a tank that holds enough water for a minute of flossing, and a long-lasting battery (one charge can last about a month).
Get it for $23 (originally $34)
5
Amazon
A Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush (35% off)
And speaking of oral health, it's time to ditch your regular toothbrush and upgrade to a Sonicare. This powerful device removes more plaque than a regular toothbrush and comes with a built-in sensor that lets you know if you're brushing too hard (something I do way too often). It also can give you a progress report on your brushing and has multiple settings, including one for gum health.
Get it for $122.96 (originally $189.96)
6
Amazon
A set of eye masks from Bliss (25% off)
I love little pleasures that make me feel extremely pampered. Eye masks are definitely on that list. These Bliss holographic foil eye masks are affordable and effective. Simply pop these cuties in the fridge and stick them on in the morning to help combat tired, puffy eyes. (There are tons of five star reviews on these that claim they reduce undereye baggage. Even celebs like Chrissy Teigen and Madelaine Petsch are fans.) I like doing it when I'm enjoying my cup of coffee; consider it part of your a.m. self-care routine.
Get a pack for $11.14 (originally $14.85)
7
Amazon
A bottle of Luna Sleeping Night Oil from Sunday Riley (30% off)
I feel like my skin shifted the moment I turned 30. As a result, I've been dealing with persistent rosacea for the last few years, especially on my nose. A lot of skincare products are too harsh for me because of this, but Sunday Riley's Luna Sleeping Night Oil is an exception. My face is significantly less red when I wake up in the morning now, not to mention that this treatment is hydrating and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. I'm stocking up while it's on sale.
Get it for $38.50 (originally $55)
8
Amazon
A Garmin smartwatch (24% off)
If you're in the market for a smartwatch but you don't want it to look too much like, well, a smartwatch, then you're in luck. This sleek and chic Garmin GPS smartwatch is more than 20% off during Prime Day. It can track your activity, your heart rate, your pulse oximetry, sleep and more.
Get it for $249.99 (originally $329.99)
9
Amazon
A pair of adjustable weights from LifePro (20% off)
If you don't have room for numerous sets of clunky dumbbells, this set of adjustable weights is here to save the day. They start at 5 pounds, go up to 25 pounds and are easy to switch, so you don't have to stop too long in between sets.
Get a set for $167.99 (originally $209.99)
10
Amazon
A heated neck massage from Etekcity (11% off)
I have hypermobility, so the long story short is that my muscles are always in knots. But even if you don't deal with bendy ligaments and joints, you likely understand the pain that comes from muscle strains or stiffness. This heated neck massager can help untangle some of those upper shoulder and neck issues. It has two heat settings and eight rollers that knead your muscles and help you relax.
Get it for $57.99 (originally $64.99)
11
Amazon
A 23andMe Health + Ancestry kit (50% off)
Get insights on your health and genetics with a 23andMe Health + Ancestry collection kit, which will be 50% off on Prime Day. This three-step collection system will give you insights on how your DNA and lifestyle affects your health and the likelihood you may be susceptible to certain conditions. You'll also get a personalized report on your family tree.
Get it for $98.99 (originally $199)
12
Amazon
A pair of Casper foam pillows (30% off)
Did you know that you're supposed to change out your pillows every year or two? Take advantage of Prime Day deals and swap your old pillows for something new, plush and more supportive. These Casper pillows provide neck and spine support and work for back, side and stomach sleepers.
Get a pair for $83.30 (originally $119)
