I’ve worked as a health and wellness editor for the better part of a decade, so I’ve seen my fair share of gimmicky products meant to improve your well-being.
Items like essential oils, CBD, skinny teas and serums all come with alluring promises to transform your body and mind. In reality, most of them are a placebo at best and total garbage at worst.
That said, not every wellness product on the market is a total bust. And lucky for all of us, a few of them are on sale for Amazon Prime Day. Take a look at a few of my favorite items below, and check back again for more deals I’ll add here through July 13. After trying them myself or poring over countless reviews, I’m confident you won’t regret adding these to your cart.
