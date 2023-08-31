ESPN Parts Ways With Another Longtime Host After Mass Layoffs

LOADING ERROR LOADING

NFL and college football host Wendi Nix is out at ESPN after a long career with the sports network.

“Exactly 17 years ago, I walked into ESPN wide-eyed and excited. This week, I walk out the same way. Grateful, but equally excited about the next chapter. To be continued...” Nix wrote on Instagram last week as she posed poolside with her dog.

Nix’s departure follows the mass layoffs of various prominent hosts, analysts and other talent ― including Jalen Rose, Suzy Kolber, Jeff Van Gundy and Keyshawn Johnson ― plus the parting of former “SportsCenter” anchor Sage Steele after she settled a lawsuit against the network.

Nix’s contract had expired and was not renewed, the New York Post reported, citing an unidentified source. Kelsey Riggs will replace Nix on “College Football Live,” according to the Post.

Nix was hired by ESPN in August 2006 as a college football, NFL and golf reporter. In 2020, she was tapped to host “NFL Rewind” and “College Football Live” after hosting “NFL Live” and “Sunday NFL Countdown.”

A former collegiate golfer at Wofford, she also contributed occasionally to the channel’s coverage of the major tournaments.

A spokesperson for ESPN declined to comment on Nix’s departure for this article.

Wendi Nix, seen here in 2016, has joined the large exodus at ESPN. Paul Bruinooge via Getty Images