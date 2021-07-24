GOP State Senator's 'Stand Up For Our Culture' Rant Goes Viral For The Wrong Reasons

Arizona Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers defied belief with her rallying cry on Twitter Friday for people to “stand up for our culture!”

In what appeared to be a response to the Cleveland baseball team’s decision to move away from racist stereotypes by changing its name from the Indians to the Guardians, the Donald Trump apologist tweeted:

I like Indians and I like Redskins. I like Aunt Jemima and I like Uncle Ben. I like Robert E Lee and I like Stonewall Jackson. I don’t like traitors who hate America. Stand up for our culture! — Wendy Rogers (@WendyRogersAZ) July 23, 2021

In writing that she liked Confederate Army generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson but didn’t “like traitors who hate America,” commenters had some thoughts for the former Air Force pilot:

"I like Robert E Lee and I like Stonewall Jackson. I don’t like traitors who hate America."



Who is going to tell her? https://t.co/T5tGfqactK — Kevin M. Levin (@KevinLevin) July 23, 2021

So, you see, the thing of it is, about Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson… https://t.co/YI9bw82VxO — Yoni Appelbaum (@YAppelbaum) July 23, 2021

lmao a true classic https://t.co/4RM071ongf — Joel (@JoelNihlean) July 24, 2021

Robert E Lee and Stonewall Jackson were literally traitors who committed their lives to make war against America. https://t.co/KrQXmxaXnZ — Mike Elgan (@MikeElgan) July 24, 2021

Should we blame the education system? The voters? Both?



Today, ignorance is something people are proud of. https://t.co/sgJeV0Uofo — Jake Porter (@jakedporter) July 24, 2021

So uhhh, who's going to tell her about the Confederacy?🤔 https://t.co/fk8PlHBrvD — MVP (@The305MVP) July 24, 2021

"I like Robert E Lee and I like Stonewall Jackson. I don’t like traitors." 🤔🤨🧐 https://t.co/hvSaS91Exs — Daniel M. Jimenez (@DMJreports) July 24, 2021

You don’t like traitors…but you like Robert E Lee and Stonewall Jackson? Fascinating — Louisa 🌈👭 (@LouisatheLast) July 24, 2021