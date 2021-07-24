POLITICS

GOP State Senator's 'Stand Up For Our Culture' Rant Goes Viral For The Wrong Reasons

"Who is going to tell her?" asked one critic after Arizona Republican Wendy Rogers said she liked Robert E. Lee but didn't like "traitors who hate America."

Arizona Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers defied belief with her rallying cry on Twitter Friday for people to “stand up for our culture!”

In what appeared to be a response to the Cleveland baseball team’s decision to move away from racist stereotypes by changing its name from the Indians to the Guardians, the Donald Trump apologist tweeted:

In writing that she liked Confederate Army generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson but didn’t “like traitors who hate America,” commenters had some thoughts for the former Air Force pilot:

