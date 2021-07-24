GOP State Senator's 'Stand Up For Our Culture' Rant Goes Viral For The Wrong Reasons

Arizona Republican state Sen. Wendy Rogers defied belief with her rallying cry on Twitter Friday for people to “stand up for our culture!”
In what appeared to be a response to the Cleveland baseball team’s decision to move away from racist stereotypes by changing its name from the Indians to the Guardians, the Donald Trump apologist tweeted:
In writing that she liked Confederate Army generals Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson but didn’t “like traitors who hate America,” commenters had some thoughts for the former Air Force pilot:
