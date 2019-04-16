Wendy Williams Speaks Out Amid Divorce: ‘Now My Business Is Your Business’

Wendy Williams got personal on her talk show Monday amid news of her divorce and recovery from alcohol and drug addiction, steering away from gossip in favor of some self-reflection.

During her signature “Hot Topics” segment, Williams recalled its motto, “Their business is our business,” noting that the catchphrase turned on her this week.

“It’s so crazy because now my business is your business,” she said. “It’s kind of funny.”

Williams filed for divorce on Thursday in New Jersey from husband Kevin Hunter to whom she has been married for more than 20 years, CNN reported, but has kept relatively quiet on the matter.

Her health complications became apparent in November when she fainted during her show, announcing in January that she would take a hiatus from work to spend “significant time” in the hospital. She has also been receiving treatment for Graves’ disease, an autoimmune disorder that triggers hyperthyroidism.

In March, she revealed that she had been residing in a sober living facility.

On Monday, Williams told her audience that she would be moving out “in just a few days.” Her comments were met with cheers from the audience.

“I have to tell you, you know I’ve been dealing with issues with addiction, alcoholism, and I have a whole new life that I planned for myself and my son,” she added.

Williams called her time in the sober house “one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.” She explained that it prompted her to think critically about her health, suggesting she’d been covering up her problems during her daily broadcasts.