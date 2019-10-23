Wendy Williams To Meghan Markle: 'Nobody Feels Sorry For You'

Many have come out in support of Markle for showing vulnerability in the interview, but Williams was not having it. During her “Hot Topics” segment, Williams said Markle “knew what you were signing up for.”

“Meghan, nobody feels sorry for you,” said Williams. “You knew exactly what you were doing. And I applaud her plot-ation on the royal situation. But please, don’t try to garner sympathy from us. You knew what you were doing.”

Williams went on to implore Markle and husband, Prince Harry, to move to America to get away from the British tabloids.