Wendy Williams Takes Break From Show For 'Significant Time' In Hospital

Wendy Williams will be taking a temporary leave of absence from her daytime talk show amid health complications and is expected to have a lengthy hospital stay, it was announced Friday.

In a statement, Williams’ family explained that problems with Graves’ disease, a condition the host has dealt with openly, developed after she fractured her shoulder.

“Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital,” the family said. “Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.”

Dembar-Mercury, the media company that produces Williams’ program, offered its appreciation for the TV personality, calling her “a vital part of” its operation.

“We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.”

Williams had intended to get back to work by Jan. 21, now putting her return on an indefinite hold.

According to Dembar-Mercury, the show will be airing reruns that week instead, filming original episodes with substitute hosts starting Jan. 28.

Last year during an episode of her show, Williams announced she was living with Graves’ disease, an immune disorder that triggers hyperthyroidism.