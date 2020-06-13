Protesters Light Fire Inside Wendy's Where Atlanta Police Killed Black Man

Atlanta continued to be rocked by turmoil Saturday as protesters demanded justice for Rayshard Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by police the previous day.

Brooks was killed outside Wendy’s after police claimed he resisted arrest after they found him sleeping in his car. But video posted to social media showed him running away before he is shot off-screen.

Earlier, protesters set fire to cars parked outside — and shut down down part of the Interstate 75/85 downtown connector, a major city thoroughfare.

Brooks had allegedly fallen asleep in his car and blocked the restaurant’s drive-through when Atlanta police were called. Police said he failed a sobriety test.

Police Chief Erika Shields resigned earlier in the day Saturday.

Protesters have lit a fire inside Wendy’s. @ajc pic.twitter.com/7E6S0vJbkx — Sarah Kallis (@SarahKallis) June 14, 2020

#UPDATE Police and fire just arrived at Wendy's which is steadily blazing from the inside @FOX5Atlanta https://t.co/5GyvNd39BR pic.twitter.com/4YS1wSkNbB — Alex Whittler (@AlexWhittler) June 14, 2020