“We’re the Millers” is currently the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

The 2013 crime comedy follows a marijuana dealer who hires his neighbors to pose as his family in order to smuggle drugs from Mexico into the U.S. “We’re the Millers” stars Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis, Emma Roberts, Will Poulter, Nick Offerman, Kathryn Hahn and Ed Helms.

Next in the ranking is the 2022 drama “To Leslie.” The film joined Netflix on June 1, months after it became the subject of controversy related to star Andrea Riseborough’s unexpected Academy Award nomination.

Another trending movie of the moment is “The Choice,” a 2016 romance film based on Nicholas Sparks’ 2007 novel about two neighbors who fall in love when they first meet. The cast includes Benjamin Walker, Teresa Palmer, Maggie Grace, Alexandra Daddario and Tom Welling.

Two animated films are also in the ranking ― the 2017 DreamWorks franchise originator “The Boss Baby” and the 2016 video game adaptation “The Angry Birds Movie.”

Check out the full list of the top 10 movies below. And if you want to stay informed about everything joining Netflix each month, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.

