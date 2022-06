Filmmaker Werner Herzog’s voice is often imitated ― usually as part of a joke. So, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert one-upped all the imitators by getting Herzog himself to tell some jokes.

Really, really bad ones.

And it’s true. Herzog’s voice really does make everything sound better:

Herzog stopped by “The Late Show” on Tuesday to talk about his first novel, The Twilight World, as well as how he feels about becoming known as a “character” just for being himself: