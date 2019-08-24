The Mandalorian Faces Werner Herzog In New Trailer For Disney 'Star Wars' Streaming Series

A long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away, a pistol-packing bounty hunter stalks the small screen in Disney’s live-action “Star Wars” steaming series, “The Mandalorian.” And he faces off against a villain played by German filmmaker Werner Herzog.

The mysterious bounty hunter from Mandalor — played by “Game of Thrones” Pedro Pascal — was introduced for the first time in a trailer released Friday. He makes his official debut in the first episode of “The Mandalorian” November 12 with the launch of the Disney+ streaming service.

The mysterious Mandalorian (in armor that looks like Boba Fett’s) prowls the outer reaches of the galaxy in the time between the downfall of the Empire in the “Return of the Jedi” to “The Force Awakens.”

“Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. Don’t you agree?” Herzog’s villain asks ominously in the trailer. (Herzog told Vanity Fair earlier this year he was picked for the role because “they needed somebody who would spread terror and be frightening for the audience.”)

The series, created by Jon Favreau, mixes bleak high-tech scenes with the shoot-’em-ups and lone gunman bravado of an American Western.

The new series was announced and trailer unveiled at the D23 Expo in Anaheim. Favreau compared the show at the expo to old Samurai movies or Westerns. “I pitched [Lucasfilm chief] Kathleen Kennedy on a show that takes place after the Empire has fallen, and everybody is celebrating,” he said on the D23 stage. “Except there’s no central government, so everything falls into chaos.”

Ewan McGregor also turned up on stage with Kennedy to announce he’s reprising his Obi-Wan Kenobi role in another project for Disney+.

Just announced at #D23Expo: Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new original series, coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/UfMXztiQ6b — Star Wars (@starwars) August 24, 2019

Disney+ will have access to all the franchise’s movies, including the upcoming “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” putting “over 40 years of ‘Star Wars’ storytelling in one place,” Kennedy said.

Another series in the works stars Diego Luna as the character he played in “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

“The Mandalorian” cast will also include “Deadpool’s” Gina Carano as Cara Dune, “Predator’s” Carl Weathers as Greef Carga, and Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, and Ming-Na Wen — of “Mulan” and “Agents of SHIELD.”