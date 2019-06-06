Fatality Reported In 'Chaotic' West Point Military Vehicle Crash

At least one person was killed and several more were injured when a military vehicle carrying 20 cadets and three active duty soldiers overturned in West Point, New York, according to reports.

The U.S. Military Academy in West Point issued an alert after 8 a.m. confirming an “accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site.” ABC News reported that at least one person was killed when a five-ton cargo truck ― called a light medium tactical vehicle ― overturned.

There has been an accident in the vicinity of the Camp Natural Bridge training site. Emergency vehicles are responding. Please avoid Route 293. More information will follow. @USAGWestPoint — U.S. Military Academy (@WestPoint_USMA) June 6, 2019

NBC New York reported that one cadet had been airlifted from the crash site, and as many as five others were transported to a hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear.

West Point public affairs described the situation as “chaotic” to ABC.

The fatal crash comes on the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the Allied invasion of Normandy during World War II.