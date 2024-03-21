Teen Shoots And Kills Father Who Fired Shotgun At Mother, Cops Say

A West Virginia man who shot his wife was himself shot and killed by his 15-year-old son Wednesday night, authorities said.
West Virginia state police said in a press release that officers arrived at the family’s Rock Cave home at about 7:15 p.m. in response to a “domestic altercation with shots fired.”
Maxwell Laham had allegedly fired at his wife with a 12-gauge shotgun, the press release states. It is unclear whether she was injured.
The woman fled the house with her young daughter, authorities said, while her son grabbed another weapon, a 20-gauge shotgun, and ran upstairs.
Laham followed him and pointed his gun at his son, “who in turn shot Mr. Laham one time in the chest, killing him,” authorities said.
The release says that “no other injuries were reported,” and that “the status of this investigation is active and ongoing.” It notes that the case had been turned over to the Upshur County prosecuting attorney.
West Virginia state police did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for additional information.
No arrests had been made as of Thursday morning, according to My Buckhannon News, which cites online court records.
Need help? In the U.S., call 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) for the National Domestic Violence Hotline.