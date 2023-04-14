“The texture of these drops is amazing and perfect for daily wear. Coverage is light, like a tinted moisturizer, but really tackled any redness and evens out skin tone. Nice that there are good ingredients in it too! Unfortunate that it is so expensive, but a little bit goes a long way thankfully!” — misskika007

“I love these drops! They leave my skin with a beautiful glowing finish. For reference, I’m 40 with combination skin.” — Bettina00

“This is an amazing product. It goes on like an oil but settles seamlessly onto the face almost like a powder. I never thought the money would be worth it but it definitely is!” — pinkyw

“I’m not sure where to start. This product is wonderful. I have an autoimmune disease that effects my skin, makes it red, sore, and dry. This is the first product I’ve tried that not only makes the redness vanish, but leaves my skin so soft and supple, and I have zero reaction to it. It’s really miraculous. It’s not just makeup, it’s high-end skincare. The ingredients work with your skin to enhance what you have, and improve your problem areas. It’s not foundation, it’s magic in a bottle!” — Ilvb

“Best I’ve ever used. Makes me look like me but better. I get compliments on my skin for the first time. Light and easy to apply. Perfect color match. Never stop making this! Wish it had spf.” — melonaid