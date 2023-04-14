ShoppingBeautyMakeupfoundation

I Regret To Inform You These Foundation Drops Will Make Your Skin Look Fantastic

It looks like makeup, feels like skin care and leaves you with the dewiest complexion.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

I’ve had a deep love of makeup since the day my grandma took me to the MAC counter and bought me my first lipstick when I was 11 years old. Although my technique and preferred aesthetic has evolved over the last quarter century, I am still always on the hunt for new beauty products to add to my repertoire. So when I heard that makeup artist Gucci Westman had developed her own brand, Westman Atelier, I was immediately intrigued. There’s been a lot of online chatter about the brand’s foundation sticks, but I was immediately drawn to the Vital Skincare Dewy Foundation Drops.

<a href="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-12487-265720-217568?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.violetgrey.com%2Fen-us%2Fshopping%2Fvital-skincare-complexion-drops-19120607&sid=642c52d7e4b00c9517547e00&website=373869" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Westman Atelier foundation drops" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="642c52d7e4b00c9517547e00" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.gopjn.com/t/8-12487-265720-217568?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.violetgrey.com%2Fen-us%2Fshopping%2Fvital-skincare-complexion-drops-19120607&sid=642c52d7e4b00c9517547e00&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="10">Westman Atelier foundation drops</a> are available in 20 different shades.
Westman Atelier
Westman Atelier foundation drops are available in 20 different shades.

This liquid foundation has a thin, lightweight and serum-like consistency — almost like a tinted moisturizer – with light-to-medium buildable coverage that looks just like my own skin, but way better. It blends beautifully with both brushes or a sponge and, somehow, it manages to blur my breakouts and cover redness and dark circles without looking or feeling heavy. I’ve gotten compliments almost every time I’ve worn it from people who think it’s my natural, makeup-free face. It is so feather-light that I was certain it wouldn’t even be visible, making the results all the more thrilling.

Left to right: The author sans makeup, the author wearing Westman Atelier's Vital Skincare Dewy Foundation Drops.
Lourdes Avila Uribe/HuffPost
Left to right: The author sans makeup, the author wearing Westman Atelier's Vital Skincare Dewy Foundation Drops.

I have very sensitive, reactive and acne-prone skin, so introducing a new skin care or makeup product into my routine is often fraught. But I am pleased to report that not only has it not caused any adverse reactions or breakouts, but it’s helped to improve the overall look and feel of my skin. It’s gentle and hydrating, doesn’t clog pores and gives my skin an overall healthy glow. Another reason I am obsessed with it is that while it does have a dewy finish, it doesn’t leave my skin looking slick or oily. It dries down to an almost powdery consistency that leaves my skin velvety smooth and stays put all day long.

One of the most intriguing aspects of this foundation is that it’s packed with serum-style ingredients like squalane, tsubaki oil, ginseng extract and more. These work together to improve the look of skin texture, reduce redness, soothe irritation, hydrate and brighten the complexion.

Like many, I was initially put off by price point, especially given that the bottle seems relatively small. But I regret to inform you that it really is worth every single penny. I was very relieved to find that I only need three or four drops to cover my entire face, which will ensure that the bottle lasts for a long time. You can also feel good about the fact that the Westman Atelier Foundation Drops can contribute to the overall health of your skin. A makeup product that doubles as skin care? Sign me up — you just can’t beat that.

The foundation is available in 20 different shades, all of which correspond to the brand’s stick foundation shades. This makes it easy to use the stick as a concealer and achieve a perfect shade match if you need a bit more coverage. Some reviewers mention that the drops have a smell to them, but to be honest, I’ve never noticed it. Take a look at some of these raves from Sephora.com, then treat yourself to some beautiful spring skin.

Promising reviews:

“The texture of these drops is amazing and perfect for daily wear. Coverage is light, like a tinted moisturizer, but really tackled any redness and evens out skin tone. Nice that there are good ingredients in it too! Unfortunate that it is so expensive, but a little bit goes a long way thankfully!” — misskika007

“I love these drops! They leave my skin with a beautiful glowing finish. For reference, I’m 40 with combination skin.” — Bettina00

“This is an amazing product. It goes on like an oil but settles seamlessly onto the face almost like a powder. I never thought the money would be worth it but it definitely is!” — pinkyw

“I’m not sure where to start. This product is wonderful. I have an autoimmune disease that effects my skin, makes it red, sore, and dry. This is the first product I’ve tried that not only makes the redness vanish, but leaves my skin so soft and supple, and I have zero reaction to it. It’s really miraculous. It’s not just makeup, it’s high-end skincare. The ingredients work with your skin to enhance what you have, and improve your problem areas. It’s not foundation, it’s magic in a bottle!” — Ilvb

“Best I’ve ever used. Makes me look like me but better. I get compliments on my skin for the first time. Light and easy to apply. Perfect color match. Never stop making this! Wish it had spf.” — melonaid

