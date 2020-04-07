An authority in northern England cited the botched detonation of a rotting sperm whale’s carcass in Florence, Oregon, in 1970 as the perfect example of why people should stay at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.
In a series of tweets on Monday, Doncaster Council said the Oregon Highway Division’s controlled explosion of the whale ― which resulted in chunks of its blubber raining down over onlookers and nearby cars, while the majority of the carcass remained in position on the beach — showed why people should listen to experts and why sometimes it’s “better to just sit at home and do nothing than go outside and do something ridiculous.”
“The problem hadn’t gone away, only now there were thousands of bits of problem spread for miles around,” the authority wrote.
The thread went viral and even earned praise from the City of Florence itself, which tweeted: “We can all learn from the past!” with the hashtag #StayHomeSaveLives.
Check out the thread here:
- Stay up to date with our live blog as we cover the COVID-19 pandemic
- How long are asymptomatic carriers contagious?
- What to do if you can’t pay rent right now
- How to switch off from work when home is your office
- Why we should forgive student loans for doctors on the front lines
- How to make a face mask with just a bandana
- How long does coronavirus live in the air?
- The HuffPost guide to working from home
- What coronavirus questions are on your mind right now? We want to help you find answers.
-
Everyone deserves accurate information about COVID-19. Support journalism without a paywall — and keep it free for everyone — by becoming a HuffPost member today.