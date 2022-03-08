Pianist Plays ‘What A Wonderful World' Outside Ukraine Train Station In ‘Hauntingly Beautiful’ Video

Video of a pianist playing Louis Armstrong’s iconic song “What A Wonderful World” outside of a train station in Lviv, eastern Ukraine, has gone viral on social media.
“It’s hauntingly beautiful,” wrote Reuters journalist Andrew Marshall, who shared the footage on Twitter over the weekend.
The station was “thronging with exhausted refugees” fleeing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Marshall said. More than 2 million people have now left Ukraine, and about half of them are children. Lviv itself is yet to be bombarded by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s military forces.
The video clip has garnered more than 3 million views on Twitter alone.
Watch here:
Many Twitter users said they were moved to tears by the rendition.
Compare it to Armstrong’s original here: