As cities across the U.S. tighten quarantine and other restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus, one word keeps popping up concerning the services, jobs and activities permitted to continue: “essential.”

“I will sign an Executive Order mandating that 100% of [the] workforce must stay home, excluding essential services,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) tweeted Friday. Early in the week, San Francisco officials announced that even non-vulnerable people were “required to stay home except to get food, care for a relative or friend, get necessary health care, or go to an essential job.” On Thursday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) issued a statewide stay-at-home order, asking residents to leave their homes only when necessary.

But what is considered an essential job or service? Here at HuffPost, we’ve been asked about laundromats (yes) and hardware stores (yes). Although the list may vary according to local concerns and the nature of a given event, disaster or pandemic, here is a general idea of what’s considered “essential” in emergencies, according to various governments, including San Francisco, Miami, New York state and Miami-Dade County:

Gas stations, auto supply stores, auto repair shops and related facilities

Pharmacies

Grocery stores, farmers markets, food banks and convenience stores

Liquor stores

Restaurants (only for delivery, takeout and drive-thru)

Hardware stores and plumbers

Contractors and other tradesmen, appliance repair personnel

Exterminators and other service providers

Landscape and pool care businesses, including residential landscape and pool care

Construction sites and engineering and architecture firms

Banks and related financial institutions including insurance and accounting services

Phone and computer sellers

Community benefit organizations on a case-by-case basis

Laundromats, dry cleaners and laundry service providers

Healthcare providers, h ospitals, clinics and healthcare operations including research and laboratory services, medical wholesale and distribution, and dentists

Businesses that provide shelter and/or social services

Newspapers, television, radio and other media outlets

Businesses offering mailing and shipping services, including post office boxes

Airlines, taxis and other private transportation providers

Home-based care for seniors, adults or children

Assisted living facilities, nursing homes, adult day care centers and senior facilities

Pet supply stores

Police stations

Fire stations

Building code enforcement

Jails

Courts

Garbage/sanitation and recycling services

Public transportation (Muni, BART, subways)

Utilities (water, power and gas, telecommunications)

Certain city, county, state and federal offices

Funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries

Maintenance staff, cleaners, janitors and doormen

Manufacturing including food processing, chemical, pharmaceutical, agricultural, paper products, safety and sanitary products