Are 'Zombie Cells' Aging Your Skin? Here's What To Know.

The term “zombie cells” sounds scary, but everyone has them floating around in their bodies and on their skin. These complex cells can help us, harm us and make us look older. A bit conflicting, right?

Products that fight or even clear zombie cells have already hit the skin care market, promising to halt the aging process, but are they legitimate? We asked top dermatologists for their takes.

What are zombie cells?

Dr. Christine Ko, a board-certified dermatologist and professor of dermatology at Yale School of Medicine, explained to HuffPost that “zombie cells are another name for senescent cells.”

“These cells have stopped dividing, but are not dying off,” she added.

Dermatologist Dr. Michele Green noted that zombie cells are a normal part of the aging process and every cell in the body has the potential to turn into one.

When zombie cells form, they stop “performing their natural function,” said Dr. Mariano Busso, a board-certified dermatologist. In small numbers, zombie cells aren’t problematic. They may even have some benefits, including preventing cancer and healing wounds. However, as we age, our immune systems lose the ability to clear zombie cells, Busso said.

“When this happens, the benefits are lost,” explained board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kristina Collins. Moreover, as zombie cells accumulate they start to affect nearby, healthy cells by releasing “inflammatory chemicals that have toxic effects,” she added.

“It is clear that despite whatever evolutionary mechanism caused us to develop these cells, they cause more harm than good when they are not effectively cleared,” Collins explained. Ko pointed to studies that say this accumulation can contribute to diseases like arthritis and Alzheimer’s.

Because zombie cells can form throughout the body, they also accumulate on the skin. When this happens, zombie cells lead to signs of aging, including “poor wound healing, wrinkles, fine lines, inflammation and pigmentation,” Green said.

Can getting rid of zombie cells result in healthier skin?

Research has shown that when zombie cells accumulate on the skin, they result in a “less youthful” appearance, according to Ko. Clearing zombie cells from the skin seems like a logical step to prevent signs of aging, and dermatologists are optimistic about new treatments being developed.

However, we don’t yet know what those treatments will look like. Although animal studies have been successful, human studies are still underway. These therapies, called senotherapy, work in two ways, either “selectively killing” zombie cells or interfering with the negative effects of the inflammatory chemicals released by zombie cells, Busso explained.

In animals, senotherapy “boosts collagen production and makes the skin proliferate, things that can make the skin look younger,” Ko said.

Collins noted it’s a “very new area of study but one with great potential benefits.”

So what about over-the-counter products? Do they work to clear zombie cells?

Some companies, including Nescens and One Skin, have developed topical treatments called senolytics to try to combat the effects of zombie cells on the skin. According to Green, products that clear zombie cells from the skin typically contain polyphenols like fisetin and quercetin, which have been proved effective in clearing zombie cells in animal studies.

However, Green cautions that although these treatments show promise, there are currently no “human studies to confirm the safety and efficacy of the therapies.”

Busso also said we don’t yet know the long-term effects of these treatments on normal cells or what the long-term impact of killing zombie cells might be. Additionally, because zombie cells play an important role in wound healing, “We don’t want to remove all of them,” he said. “We don’t know the ideal regimen, daily versus weekly versus monthly.”

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait long for answers about the best way to get rid of zombie cells on the skin. “Major breakthroughs and contributions to delaying of the aging process are expected in the near future,” Busso said.

Can we limit the number of zombie cells that form on our skin?

Although it’s still unclear whether zombie cells can be safely and effectively cleared from the skin, it is possible to prevent some zombie cells from forming in the first place. Collins explained that zombie cells are formed as the result of both biological and environmental factors. “The internal factors, like aging or genetic disease, are not so much within our control,” but the external factors can be controlled, she said.

“Using sunscreen is a good idea,” Ko said. “Topical antioxidants like vitamin C can also keep skin healthy.” Collins added that using products with “ingredients that penetrate the skin well and have strong anti-oxidative properties” effectively stops some zombie cells from forming. She recommended looking for skin care products that include vitamin C, niacinamide, astaxanthin, galangal root, ginger root and vitamin E.

Below, see HuffPost Shopping’s top picks for some of the products experts recommend — sunscreen, retinol (which helps increase cell turnover) and vitamin C serums (which combat free radicals).

Affordable Sunscreens With Anti-aging Ingredients

1 Walmart Neutrogena Age Shield oil-free sunscreen (SPF 70) Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars



Designed to help you keep a youthful appearance, Neutrogena’s Age Shield facial sunscreen has a high SPF to keep you confident in the sun. The sunscreen is not only PABA-free and oil-free, but it’s also formulated to be moisturizing.



Promising review: “Best sunscreen for anti-aging. I have been using this sunscreen for years. I believe it has protected my face from much of the damage caused by the sun. It’s also a great daytime moisturizer.” — Designed to help you keep a youthful appearance, Neutrogena’s Age Shield facial sunscreen has a high SPF to keep you confident in the sun. The sunscreen is not only PABA-free and oil-free, but it’s also formulated to be moisturizing.: “Best sunscreen for anti-aging. I have been using this sunscreen for years. I believe it has protected my face from much of the damage caused by the sun. It’s also a great daytime moisturizer.” — Marie E $9.58 at Walmart 2 Walmart Obagi Sun Shield broad spectrum tinted sunscreen (SPF 50) Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars



Obagi’s sunscreen uses micro-shield crystal technology, which promises to disperse damaging rays before they can harm your delicate skin. Beyond its innovative technology, it also is tinted to enhance your complexion.



Promising review: “Love love love. Will never use another tinted sunscreen. This sunscreen is smooth, light to medium coverage (but looks dewy/natural) and is excellent at blocking out sun. I have used for 7 years and wear it every single day. I spend a lot of time in the sun and it does not show bc this stuff works!” — Obagi’s sunscreen uses micro-shield crystal technology, which promises to disperse damaging rays before they can harm your delicate skin. Beyond its innovative technology, it also is tinted to enhance your complexion.“Love love love. Will never use another tinted sunscreen. This sunscreen is smooth, light to medium coverage (but looks dewy/natural) and is excellent at blocking out sun. I have used for 7 years and wear it every single day. I spend a lot of time in the sun and it does not show bc this stuff works!” — Candice $53 at Walmart 3 Walmart DRMTLGY anti-aging facial moisturizer with sunscreen (SPF 45) Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars



Formulated first-most as an anti-aging moisturizer, this product from DRMTLGY also has an added SPF 45. It uses hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help moisturize skin and zinc oxide to protect you from the sun.



Promising review: “I always used Elta sunscreen. This product is just as good and half the price. I love the way it absorbs quickly and my makeup goes on smoothly after. Great product, great price!” — Formulated first-most as an anti-aging moisturizer, this product from DRMTLGY also has an added SPF 45. It uses hyaluronic acid and niacinamide to help moisturize skin and zinc oxide to protect you from the sun.: “I always used Elta sunscreen. This product is just as good and half the price. I love the way it absorbs quickly and my makeup goes on smoothly after. Great product, great price!” — Kathy $41 at Walmart Advertisement 4 Walmart EltaMD UV Restore tinted anti-aging face sunscreen (SPF 40) Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars



EltaMD says this sunscreen will protect you from the sun and help improve existing sun damage. It’s also crafted with ginger root extract and saccharide isomerate, which are said to improve skin’s smoothness and decrease fine lines while minimizing dark spots.



Promising review: “Due to my melasma was told by my Dr to always use mineral sunscreen, problem is I have medium tone skin and all mineral sunscreen leaves a white cast on me. this one has been working very well, no more white cast. Blends very well.” — EltaMD says this sunscreen will protect you from the sun and help improve existing sun damage. It’s also crafted with ginger root extract and saccharide isomerate, which are said to improve skin’s smoothness and decrease fine lines while minimizing dark spots.: “Due to my melasma was told by my Dr to always use mineral sunscreen, problem is I have medium tone skin and all mineral sunscreen leaves a white cast on me. this one has been working very well, no more white cast. Blends very well.” — Evy $33.98 at Walmart 5 Walmart Neutrogena Triple Age Repair anti-aging moisturizer (SPF 25) Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars



Made with vitamin C, shea butter, and glycerin, this anti-aging moisturizer helps hydrate the skin. It also includes an SPF 25, so while it’s not primarily a sunscreen, it will still offer some necessary sun protection.



Promising review: “I'll be 60 yes old in 4 days & have used this for about a year now. I think it's great! Not oily & I have seen some smoothness of fine lines. This is a keeper, along with the night cream.” — Made with vitamin C, shea butter, and glycerin, this anti-aging moisturizer helps hydrate the skin. It also includes an SPF 25, so while it’s not primarily a sunscreen, it will still offer some necessary sun protection.“I'll be 60 yes old in 4 days & have used this for about a year now. I think it's great! Not oily & I have seen some smoothness of fine lines. This is a keeper, along with the night cream.” — Michele A C $19.98 at Walmart 6 Walmart Oars + Alps mineral sunscreen and anti-aging moisturizer (SPF 30) Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars



Crafted as a 100% mineral sunscreen and a facial moisturizer, this facial product is sweat and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Along with hyaluronic acid, this sunscreen uses alpine moss, vitamin E, and vitamin B5 to help moisturize skin.



Promising review: “It's hard to find a good SPF & moisturizer that's 100% mineral-based. This one works great and doesn't leave your face ghost white like other mineral sunscreens.” — Crafted as a 100% mineral sunscreen and a facial moisturizer, this facial product is sweat and water-resistant for up to 80 minutes. Along with hyaluronic acid, this sunscreen uses alpine moss, vitamin E, and vitamin B5 to help moisturize skin.“It's hard to find a good SPF & moisturizer that's 100% mineral-based. This one works great and doesn't leave your face ghost white like other mineral sunscreens.” — Nick D. $33.81 at Walmart Advertisement 7 Walmart L'Oreal Paris Revitalift broad spectrum facial sunscreen (SPF 30) Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars



This sunscreen has basically all the ingredients you want in an anti-aging facial moisturizer: pro-retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. The dermatologist-tested product has an SPF of 30 to keep your skin happy in the sun.



Promising review: “Perfect sunscreen and moisturizer. Love the added sunscreen protection of this product. Great for moisturizer under makeup.” — This sunscreen has basically all the ingredients you want in an anti-aging facial moisturizer: pro-retinol, vitamin C, and hyaluronic acid. The dermatologist-tested product has an SPF of 30 to keep your skin happy in the sun.“Perfect sunscreen and moisturizer. Love the added sunscreen protection of this product. Great for moisturizer under makeup.” — Dennis $21.97 at Walmart 8 Walmart ISDIN Eryfotona Ageless tinted mineral sunscreen (SPF 50) Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars



This sunscreen from ISDIN is tinted with an SPF 50. The sunscreen also claims to repair skin from sun damage using a blend of peptides and antioxidants.



Promising review: “I tried this based on several dermatologist You Tube and website reviews. It has been my favorite tinted sunscreen to date because it goes on smoothly giving just a hint of color and keeps me protected from the sun. It hasn't clogged my pores like other sunscreens I've tried. Also, there's a large amount of sunscreen for the price compared to others so it's a fair deal for a quality product.” — This sunscreen from ISDIN is tinted with an SPF 50. The sunscreen also claims to repair skin from sun damage using a blend of peptides and antioxidants.“I tried this based on several dermatologist You Tube and website reviews. It has been my favorite tinted sunscreen to date because it goes on smoothly giving just a hint of color and keeps me protected from the sun. It hasn't clogged my pores like other sunscreens I've tried. Also, there's a large amount of sunscreen for the price compared to others so it's a fair deal for a quality product.” — Barbara $70 at Walmart 9 Walmart Aveeno Absolutely Ageless antioxidant daily moisturizer (SPF 30) Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars



Aveeno’s anti-wrinkle moisturizer can help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while also protecting from the sun. With over 700 reviews, customers have great things to say about this face lotion with SPF 30.



Promising review: “By far this is the best face lotion that I have used. I am 74 years of age, I started using the Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Daily Moisturizer about four months ago and have seen a marked improvement in the over all appearance of my skin. Less lines and color spots and an overall even of skin tone.” — Aveeno’s anti-wrinkle moisturizer can help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while also protecting from the sun. With over 700 reviews, customers have great things to say about this face lotion with SPF 30.“By far this is the best face lotion that I have used. I am 74 years of age, I started using the Aveeno Absolutely Ageless Daily Moisturizer about four months ago and have seen a marked improvement in the over all appearance of my skin. Less lines and color spots and an overall even of skin tone.” — Charmane $34.98 at Walmart Advertisement 10 Walmart Revision Skincare multi-protection broad-spectrum sunscreen (SPF 50) Rating: 4.9 out of 5 stars



Green tea, pomegranate extract, vitamin C, and hyaluronic can help brighten, reduce fine lines, and hydrate skin. Somehow it does all that and still protects you from the sun with a strong SPF of 50.



Promising review: “This is the same product my dermatologist highly recommends. I've been using it for years and love it. I also love this fantastic price and quick delivery.” — Green tea, pomegranate extract, vitamin C, and hyaluronic can help brighten, reduce fine lines, and hydrate skin. Somehow it does all that and still protects you from the sun with a strong SPF of 50.“This is the same product my dermatologist highly recommends. I've been using it for years and love it. I also love this fantastic price and quick delivery.” — Bobby $52.64 at Walmart

