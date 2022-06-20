Why Am I Having Nightmares? Here Are A Few Sneaky Causes.

Many of these triggers and behaviors are common. Here's why they affect your dreams and how to fix them so you get better sleep.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Have you ever had a long string of nightmares and didn’t know what was causing them? It’s frustrating. Nighttime is supposed to be the time to relax and recharge for the next day, and it’s hard when your fears and anxieties come with you.

We talked to a couple of experts about unexpected culprits, and we have some bad news: Some pretty common, relatable factors (listed below) can trigger nightmares. But don’t worry too much — we’ll also cover tips that can help you enjoy your life while decreasing the chance of a nightmare.

Alcohol, recreational drugs, medication and supplements

A night out at the bar can be a lot of fun, but it may not be so great when you’re trying to sleep later. While alcohol can help you sleep deeply at first, “as the blood alcohol level reduces, the reverse happens: There is more shallow sleep and more frequent waking. This can lead to more REM [or rapid eye movement] sleep, which triggers nightmares and vivid dreams,” said Phil Lawlor, a sleep expert at the mattress company Dormeo.

Antidepressants and opioids can also increase the frequency of bad dreams. “While it is not entirely clear why this happens — there’s still so much we don’t understand about the brain — the increased level of neurotransmitters, such as dopamine, that these substances provide, create changes in the way we dream, often leading to more vivid dreaming and thus more intense nightmares,” said Verena Senn, a sleep expert with Emma Sleep who has researched sleep and the brain for almost 15 years.

Melatonin, a supplement that can help you fall asleep, can also cause bad dreams. (You just can’t win, it seems!) “There is no conclusive evidence as to how melatonin affects our dreams; however, there are connections to high levels of melatonin causing nightmares because you are less likely to leave enough of the transition time between being awake and being asleep,” Lawlor explained.

The fix: You can still have that glass of wine at night (if that’s healthy for you otherwise). Just drink it at least four hours before bed, according to Lawlor.

Addressing the medication and supplement side is a little harder since you may need those things to function. Ultimately, talk to your doctor. “I would recommend discussing these concerns with your doctor, as they are best-placed to help you understand your options,” Senn said.

Eating before bed

Yep, your bedtime snack may hurt you, too. “This is because your body will be working hard to break down food and will send signals to your brain to be more active, which may trigger nightmares,” Lawlor said. “Additionally, food can interrupt sleep patterns due to night sweats and acid reflux. Sugary treats and spicy foods can trigger more brain waves; they are directly linked to being sleep disruptions.”

Senn agreed. “No matter what we eat, the closer we indulge to our sleep time, the harder our body will be working to digest while we rest. Eating in the hours before sleep is a habit that will certainly cause sleep disturbances and can trigger nightmares,” she said.

The fix: Listen, if you’re a nighttime snacker, we hear you. Eating something before bed can be comforting and help ensure you fall and stay asleep. So how can you have the best of both worlds? The timing of when you eat matters. Eat your last meal two to three hours before going to bed.

As far as choosing the right foods, it’s a bit of a guessing game — but only a little bit. “There is not conclusive evidence to prove that there are specific foods that directly help sleep. That said, there are foods that have been proven to promote sleep and make people feel drowsy,” Lawlor said.

He recommended proteins such as chicken, turkey, nuts and seeds. He also recommended teas, such as chamomile tea and green tea, to reduce stress. Lastly, he encouraged consulting with your dietitian or doctor before making any major changes to your diet.

Sad woman suffering while layin in bed at night
ljubaphoto via Getty Images
Sad woman suffering while layin in bed at night

Anxiety and stress

Ah yes, the trigger you probably don’t want in your life to begin with.

Anxiety and stress caused from traumatic or worrying situations can trigger nightmares because your subconscious mind will turn fearful thoughts into a fearful story, and unpleasant story,” Lawlor said.

“During sleep, there is elevated limbic activity. … The elevated limbic activity, particularly in the amygdala [which is the part of the brain that deals with emotions] during REM sleep, may therefore exacerbate the emotional intensity experienced during dreams, which can cause nightmares,” Senn explained.

The fix: Lawlor suggested getting enough sleep since sleep deprivation can lead to both stress and nightmares. Senn suggested not engaging with scary books, movies or games before bed since they can trigger your body’s fight-or-flight response. (That’s a no on “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”)

Exercise, meditation, keeping a journal and seeking counseling can also help you feel more emotionally relaxed in general and at night.

Sleeping on your back

Back sleepers, pay attention: “Studies have shown that back sleepers are more likely to have nightmares,” Lawlor said. “Sleeping on your back can cause breathing difficulties. When you are in REM, the lack of air may trigger a nightmare, such as being chased, suffocating or drowning.”

The fix: Sleeping on your right side is your best bet. You may change sleep positions without realizing it during the night, and that’s OK.

With all of these tips, just do what you can. It’s about progress, not perfection.

SleepDreamsnightmares

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

10 Surprising Foods You Should Never Cook On A Grill

Parenting

The Most Common Side Effects Of The COVID Vaccine In Kids Under 5 (And How To Alleviate Them)

Work/Life

There’s A Name For The Heavy Feelings You’re Carrying At Work Right Now

Shopping

12 Little Gadgets That Are Guaranteed To Make Your Life Easier

Shopping

25 Pieces Of Lightweight Clothing That People From Hot States Swear By

Shopping

14 Must-Haves From Target If Want To Actually Relax At The Beach

Shopping

16 Beauty Products With SPF For Some Extra Sun Protection This Summer

Shopping

9 Affordable Laptops For When You Need A Spare, Starting At $40

Shopping

Smart Home Items That Are So Cheap, You Can Afford For Your House To Be A Genius

Shopping

7 Items From Target To Buy Now If You Hate Bugs

Shopping

22 Things That'll Help You Survive Warm Weather

Shopping

Just 27 Things That'll Improve Everyday Life For Everyone In Your Household

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You This Skin Tightening Microcurrent Device Is Totally Worth It

Shopping

Juneteenth Is Coming Up. Here Are 9 Children's Books To Teach Your Kid About It.

Shopping

Everything You Need To Know About Amazon Prime Day

Shopping

TikTok's 'Gym Lips' Makeup Trend Is Surprisingly Simple

Style & Beauty

What Dermatologists Use When They're Covered In Bug Bites

Parenting

Here's What Parents Of Kids Under 5 Need To Know About The COVID Vaccine

Wellness

There Are Millions Of People Who Can't Just 'Move On' From COVID

Shopping

The Lazy-Person Travel Essential With Over 73,000 Reviews

Parenting

35 Funny Tweets About The Reasons For Kids' Tantrums

Shopping

An Animal Behaviorist Shares How To Stop Cats From Pooping In Your Plants

Shopping

Stylish Backyard String Lights That Don't Look Like Forgotten Holiday Decor

Food & Drink

The Best Pasta Shapes For Making Pasta Salad (Yes, It Matters)

Style & Beauty

What Your Pedicurist Knows About You, Just From Looking At Your Feet

Shopping

Top-Rated Sneakers That Will Keep Your Feet Dry In The Rain

Style & Beauty

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Damaged Marilyn Monroe's Iconic Dress

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Money

Bear Market Hits Wall Street As Stocks, Bonds, Crypto Dive

Home & Living

This Disturbing Docuseries Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Travel

Looking For A Getaway? Here's Why You Should Pick Savannah.

Shopping

Card Games For Grown-Ups That Will Actually Keep You Entertained

Food & Drink

5 Smart Ways To Save Money When You Order Your Next Iced Coffee

Shopping

Tevas And Sporty Sandals For Every Budget And Style

Shopping

26 Things People Who Work From Home Have Called "Must-Haves"

Shopping

22 Of The Best Baby Blankets To Swaddle Your Little One In

Shopping

The Beauty Products You Need To Stay On Trend This Spring

Shopping

If You're A Parent Looking For Some Help, Reviewers Call These Products A 'Miracle'

Work/Life

Spain Is About To Become The First European Country To Offer Menstrual Leave