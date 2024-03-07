'What Could Go Wrong?': Audio Shows OceanGate CEO Joke Before Titan Sub Implosion

OceanGate CEO and co-founder Stockton Rush joked “what could go wrong” months ahead of the deadly Titan submersible implosion last year, according to a newly-resurfaced audio clip from a documentary on the disaster.
The clip –– shared by the New York Post –– comes from an April 2023 radio interview about the mission to the Titanic wreck, just two months before Rush along with four others died in the disaster.
“What could go wrong?” Rush told Krissy Holmes, host of the “St John’s Morning Show” on CBC Radio One.
He noted that the waters can be “calmest” around the Titanic around May and June, adding that it’s “just a little colder out there.”
“I’ve always wanted to see the icebergs or even have the fortunate chance to dive next to one,” said Rush, adding that the Polar Prince –– which towed the doomed vessel out to the site –– and its “ice capability” moved the mission up “a little earlier” last year.
A clip of Rush’s remarks is featured in “Minute by Minute: The Titan Sub Disaster,” a documentary airing on the U.K.’s Channel 5 this week.
The resurfaced clip comes months after one of Rush’s friends revealed that the CEO “definitely knew it was going to end like this” regarding the sub.
“The only question in my mind — the only question is — ‘when?’” Karl Stanley told “60 Minutes Australia” last year.
“He was risking his life, and his customers’ lives, to go down in history. He’s more famous now than anything else he ever would’ve done.”
A former OceanGate passenger also told Business Insider that Rush once made him “very uncomfortable” over the descent in the Titan.