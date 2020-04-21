HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
During these confusing times, a beauty routine might be the last thing on your mind. We get it.
However, setting aside some time for self care can be a healthy way to destress and feel more like yourself. And, in a weird way, social distancing presents a unique opportunity to experiment with new makeup looks or finally commit to a skin care routine.
Fortunately, Sephora’s annual spring sale is excellently timed this year, and is here to help do all that — for a discount.
As usual, the sales event includes 20% off for Rouge members (those who spend at least $1,000 a year at Sephora) now through May 1, and 15% off for VIB members (those who spend at least $350 a year at Sephora). Anyone who’s a Beauty Insider (it’s free and easy to join) can score 10% off. The sale ends April 29 for VIBs and Insiders.
“You can test all those looks you’re a bit nervous about on yourself while home, see how you feel about them, then attend your virtual conference to showcase your new trend-trying skills,” Razzano told HuffPost Finds. “It’s a great way to return to the fun and adventurous side of beauty.”
If you’re more interested in low-effort beauty solutions that’ll have you looking your best on Zoom calls, Razzano said a standby concealer is a must have.
“They are the multitasker that can do anything in a pinch,” he said. “Even if you don’t want to do a whole complexion routine, you can use a great concealer to brighten those under eyes, cover any blemishes and also sheer out over any larger areas you want some extra coverage.”
With all of that in mind, we decided to ask our shopping experts what items they were planning to stock up on from Sephora’s annual spring beauty sale.
From complexion-enhancing finds to soothing sleep masks, here’s what our editors are eyeing from the Sephora sale.
Take a look:
Olaplex No. 4 and No. 5 Bond Maintenance Shampoo and Conditioner
"My mantra as of this week is, 'Shop for summer you want, not necessarily the summer you'll have.' Yes, there's a very high chance summer 2020 might go a little differently than planned, but just because I have nowhere to go doesn't mean I can't glow. This Fenty Body Laval Body Luminizer gel boasts 90,000 loves, a 4-star rating and 700 reviews raving about the dewy finish, flattering shimmer and floral vanilla scent. A few drops of this and I'll be set for pool parties, BBQ's and rooftop season — even if it's just me and my Body Lava in the backyard." — Danielle Gonzalez, Associate Commerce Editor
Gucci Éclat De Beauté Effet Lumière — All Over Face & Lip Gloss
Sephora
"For me, Sephora's sitewide sales are always a chance to try new products that I've been eyeing and reading rave reviews about. This time around, I'm splurging on Gucci's new lip and face gloss (it came out in February, but what is time now, anyway?). I've been looking for something that works like a highlighter, isn't super sparkly, and that'll make my face glow a little more in Google Hangouts chats. This looks like it'll fit the bill. You can also put it on your lips so that they look more luminous. I've tried Gucci's mascara and two shades of lipstick before and love them, so I'm hoping that I'll love this just as much." — Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer
"I initially purchased a travel-sized jar of the Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment to test out before committing to a larger jar. After a trial run, I'm looking to load up on a full-size version. I went through the travel-size quickly, using it up in the summer in lieu of heavier foundations and makeup. It’s an SPF color-correcting cream, so it's designed for the 'no-makeup makeup' look. It goes on tinted green and dries to your skin tone. I like wearing it as a tinted SPF throughout the day. Now that I'm working from home and hardly wearing makeup, it'll be ideal for swiping on to look like I put some effort into myself before a work video chat or FaceTime with friends." — Nims
"I'll be moving my WFH office to my backyard as soon as the weather warms up and swapping out my loungewear for a bathing suit -- because why not? I love getting a tan, but I am a stickler when it comes to protecting my skin with SPF (I wear Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen on my face every day, even in the winter). I discovered Supergoop! SPF 50 Sun-Defying Sunscreen Oil two summers ago and fell in love with how it left my skin soft and glowing. Not to mention it feels so much more luxurious slathering on oil than trying to blend white sunscreen into your skin. They recently renamed it Glow Oil and reformulated it to be reef-safe, so now I can bring it to the beach." — Gonzalez
"I've been trying to keep my face as hydrated as possible so that it doesn't look dull IRL or on video chats. So I've been super careful about moisturizing, cleansing and exfoliating daily (and skin care's a good way to pass some time nowadays). I've tried Laneige's lip mask in the past and thought I would graduate to the brand's cult-favorite sleeping mask. I'm trying the lavender-scented one because I think it would be a calming smell before bed. I think my skin might thank me for it, and so will my wallet with the price tag. " — Pardilla