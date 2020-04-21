HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Klaus Vedfelt via Getty Images During these difficult times, a beauty routine might be the last thing on your mind. However, setting aside some time for self-care can be a healthy way to destress and feel more like yourself.

During these confusing times, a beauty routine might be the last thing on your mind. We get it.

However, setting aside some time for self care can be a healthy way to destress and feel more like yourself. And, in a weird way, social distancing presents a unique opportunity to experiment with new makeup looks or finally commit to a skin care routine.

Fortunately, Sephora’s annual spring sale is excellently timed this year, and is here to help do all that — for a discount.

As usual, the sales event includes 20% off for Rouge members (those who spend at least $1,000 a year at Sephora) now through May 1, and 15% off for VIB members (those who spend at least $350 a year at Sephora). Anyone who’s a Beauty Insider (it’s free and easy to join) can score 10% off. The sale ends April 29 for VIBs and Insiders.

Use code SPRINGSAVE at checkout to apply the appropriate discount and then add code FREESHIP to get free shipping on your order without any minimum since Sephora stores are currently closed.

It’s understandable to put your beauty routine on the back burner right now, said Sephora’s beauty director, David Razzano. But it could also be a good time to challenge yourself experiment with strong looks, like a deep eggplant lipstick, white eyeliner or mint green eyes.

“You can test all those looks you’re a bit nervous about on yourself while home, see how you feel about them, then attend your virtual conference to showcase your new trend-trying skills,” Razzano told HuffPost Finds. “It’s a great way to return to the fun and adventurous side of beauty.”

If you’re more interested in low-effort beauty solutions that’ll have you looking your best on Zoom calls, Razzano said a standby concealer is a must have.

“They are the multitasker that can do anything in a pinch,” he said. “Even if you don’t want to do a whole complexion routine, you can use a great concealer to brighten those under eyes, cover any blemishes and also sheer out over any larger areas you want some extra coverage.”

With all of that in mind, we decided to ask our shopping experts what items they were planning to stock up on from Sephora’s annual spring beauty sale.

From complexion-enhancing finds to soothing sleep masks, here’s what our editors are eyeing from the Sephora sale.