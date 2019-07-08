What Happened When Strangers Were Asked To Share Something Good

In today’s climate, it can be challenging to maintain a positive outlook: pervasive negative news headlines, depression brought on by social media and a hectic life can all contribute to bringing you down. However, research shows that there are many benefits to being optimistic and focusing on what’s going right, from better physical and mental health to longer, more satisfying relationships. Life is Good founders Bert and John Jacobs recognize the value of optimism — so much so that they actually built their company around it. To celebrate Life is Good’s 25th anniversary, they’re giving back to kids who need help the most. They’ll donate a dollar to the Life is Good Kids Foundation for every person who shares #SomethingGood online ― up to one million people.

The brothers recently hit Boston’s Harvard Square to encourage passersby to tell them something good and acknowledge the bright spots in everyday life. The people they met shared what made them feel positive, including excitement at being two finals away from finishing the semester, the good vibes from a satisfying yoga flow, and doing good in the world.

Check out the video above to hear what people on the street had to say when John and Bert asked them to share something good. Then share your own stories on social media using #SomethingGood—or head to lifeisgood.com/somethinggood.

From Life is Good:

Life is Good is on a mission to spread happiness and optimism and make the world a better place. They donate 10 percent of net profits to the Life is Good Kids Foundation to help children overcome the negative impact of trauma, poverty and violence.

This article was paid for by Life is Good and co-created by RYOT Studio. HuffPost editorial staff did not participate in the creation of this content.