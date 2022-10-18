Wellness
alcoholsobriety

What Happens To Your Body When You Don't Drink Alcohol For A Month

Thinking about giving up drinking for a brief period of time? Here are the mental and physical changes you can expect.

Guest Writer

We’ve all heard about Sober October or Dry January, a finite period of time when people voluntarily stop drinking alcohol as a way to give their body a “break” or “reset.”

Abstaining from alcohol doesn’t need to be a trend reserved only for a specific month. If you are looking to take a break from drinking at any point, there are numerous mental and physical benefits in doing so.

Some changes associated with temporary alcohol abstinence can be harmful if not done under adequate supervision, particularly if you have an alcohol use disorder. But if you’re someone who has a more casual relationship with drinking, there are perks to simply cutting it out for an extended period of time.

We spoke to a few health experts to better understand what temporary alcohol abstinence does for the mind and body, and what to know before starting:

Your skin will improve.

Perhaps one of the immediate changes you will see after coming off alcohol is clearer skin. Alcohol causes the body and skin to lose fluid and dehydrate, creating a dullish, gray appearance. It can also cause acne because it changes hormonal levels.

“Skin and face color often return to normal … your elasticity will be restored and yellowness, redness, or grayish [color] around the eyes or face will diminish with abstinence, and inflammation in the body will be reduced,” said Corey Weber, clinical manager at Warriors Heart, an addiction treatment center in Bandera County, Texas.

Even a temporary break from alcohol can help the skin feel and look more rejuvenated and refreshed.

You’ll get higher-quality sleep.

Sometimes people have a glass of wine or a drink to unwind and relax before bed, thinking it will help them ease into a better sleep routine. However, excessive drinking or drinking over long periods of time can disrupt sleep patterns, often causing broken sleep or discomfort through the night.

When you take a break from alcohol, “sleep patterns will often return to normal and REM sleep and quality of sleep will return to healthy patterns,” Weber said.

In lieu of an alcoholic beverage before sleep, try other alternatives like decaffeinated warm tea or warm milk. In general, better sleep also improves mood and quality of life.

Your memory and cognition will sharpen.

There are also mental and neurological changes that can occur as a result of short-term abstinence. When you drink, alcohol affects the cerebral cortex, the part of the brain that is responsible for judgment and reasoning, as well as the cerebellum, which is responsible for balance and coordination.

“Abstinence from alcohol over several months will improve memory and thinking. Also, it will allow structural brain changes to partially correct and memory or cognitive functions such as problem-solving, attention span, and rational thinking will increase,” Weber explained.

A brain and mood boost are just a few of the positive perks you can expect when you do a sober month (or more).
miniseries via Getty Images
A brain and mood boost are just a few of the positive perks you can expect when you do a sober month (or more).

It may decrease your risk of cancer.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identifies alcohol as a carcinogen, meaning that drinking raises the risk of cancer. Alcohol has been associated with mouth and throat cancer, cancer in the larynx, esophagus, colon and liver, and breast cancer in women. Scientifically speaking, the body breaks alcohol into a chemical called acetaldehyde, which is a known contributor to tumors.

But longer-term cessation decreases the risk of developing cancer because the body isn’t exposed to this toxin, said Dr. Lawrence Weinstein, a board-certified physician and chief medical officer of American Addiction Centers.

It could lead to better organ function.

Heavy drinking on a night out or over time can lead to a number of diseases, such as liver damage (cirrhosis), fatty liver and even pancreatitis.

Dr. Bruce Bassi, a board-certified addiction psychiatrist, said abstaining from alcohol, even temporarily, can improve how organs in the nervous system, cardiovascular system and gastrointestinal systems recover and improve.

“Since alcohol can affect the absorption and utilization of vitamins and nutrients, abstinence from alcohol allows your body to start to use these more effectively again,” he explained.

Additionally, Weinstein noted that research shows your cardiovascular health returns to baseline in just one month after eliminating alcohol.

It boosts your mental health.

Restricting or eliminating your alcohol consumption for a brief period of time could help mitigate any complications with your mental health.

Alcohol is known to exacerbate or contribute to depression, anxiety and more. Research shows that anxiety can increase post-drinking, with many people experiencing mood effects following the comedown from alcohol.

Alcohol is also a depressant, which can cause neurotransmitters in the brain ― like serotonin, which is responsible for positive emotions ― to go haywire. As the University at Buffalo’s Clinical and Research Institute on Addictions states:

The misfiring of certain neurotransmitters, such as serotonin, is directly related to clinical depression (not to be confused with temporarily “feeling bad” after a bout of heavy drinking, which goes away after a few days).

It can contribute to some withdrawal symptoms (but that isn’t a reason to not take a break or stop altogether).

Bassi also noted that the body may go through withdrawal once alcohol is no longer part of your system.

“There are many ‘post-acute’ effects of alcohol abstinence which last up to one year,” he said. “Some of the post-acute symptoms are unpleasant and perpetuate the use of alcohol, which makes it so difficult to stop. The post-acute symptoms include trouble concentrating, irritability, fatigue, low motivation, anxiety and mood swings.”

Alcohol withdrawal in long-term drinkers can be serious, as it can result in seizures and delirious tendencies. If you are not comfortable or able to quit alone, then seek the assistance of a physician or quit in a controlled setting, such as a treatment facility.

Weinstein added that there are medications (like naltrexone) that can help by blocking the reinforcing effects of alcohol and decrease the likelihood of continued drinking, but they should be utilized with proper behavioral treatment. Any medicinal use should be discussed with a medical professional prior to use.

Overall, abstinence can have a positive outcome for your body and brain – whether it’s a brief break from alcohol or (ideally) something longer. Work with a physician or therapist if you need a little help getting there.

Need help with substance use disorder or mental health issues? In the U.S., call 800-662-HELP (4357) for the SAMHSA National Helpline.

Go To Homepage

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

The Best Pre-Made Pie Crust You Can Buy, According To Chefs And Food Scientists

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Chili Cook-Off Winners Share Their Secrets To The Best Chili

Travel

How To Take A More Mindful Vacation In Tulum

Relationships

Just 36 Funny Tweets For Anyone Who's Sick Of Dating

Parenting

I Lied About Where My Baby Slept At Night — And I’m Not The Only One

Home & Living

This True Crime Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Home & Living

A New Halloween Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Where To Get The TikTok-Trending Birkenstock Boston Clogs

Food & Drink

Mouthwatering Photos From Delaware's Fall Apple Scrapple Festival

Shopping

Where To Find Bras When You Have Different-Sized Boobs

Shopping

34 Products To Help You Care For Yourself, Your Pets, Home Your Kids And Your Life

Shopping

These Are The Best Lap Desks For Working In Bed

Shopping

Shaker-Style Furniture Is Everywhere Right Now (Including At Target)

Shopping

25 Stylish Fall Things From Amazon Your Wallet Just Might Love As Much As You Do

Shopping

43 TikTok Personal Care Products Reviewers Are Raving About

Shopping

35 Products With Results More Dramatic Than The Cast Of "Don't Worry Darling"

Shopping

19 Things From Amazon That Make Perfect Gifts

Shopping

32 Fall Fashion Finds From Amazon You'd Swear Were From A High-End Boutique

Shopping

These Target Poufs Look Like Perfect Flea-Market Finds

Style & Beauty

More And More Women Are Shaving Their Faces. Here's Why.

Shopping

The Best Fall Fragrances, According To PerfumeTok

Shopping

38 Fall Dresses Reviewers Swore Got Them Loads Of Compliments

Shopping

The Best Affordable Cashmere Sweaters That Won't Kill Your Budget

Shopping

This Trendy Autumnal Ingredient Might Be Missing From Your Skin Care Routine

Wellness

People With Bipolar Disorder Are Sick Of Fans Making Excuses For Kanye West

Food & Drink

Twitter Users Drag Fox Business Guest For His $28 Taco Bell Lunch

Food & Drink

The Best Healthy Canned Chili That Nutritionists Swear By

Parenting

The Way Parents Talk About Halloween Candy Is A Harmful, Toxic Mess

Shopping

Pet Owners: All Of Your Cleaning Must-Haves Are At Walmart

Wellness

Study Reveals A Major Benefit To Lifting Weights During Your Workouts

Shopping

22 Boots That Reviewers Actually Swear By

Parenting

7 Relationship Mistakes That Parents Model To Their Kids

Shopping

This Powerful Air Purifier Is Almost Half Off For Amazon Prime

Shopping

Target's Really Good Deal On a KitchenAid Stand Mixer Is Actually Better Than Amazon's

Shopping

Get Up To 51% Off These Popular Espresso Machines During Early Access Prime Day

Travel

33 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Airport Security

Shopping

This Water Flosser Is 55% Off Right Now For Prime Day

Shopping

The Peloton Bike Is $200 Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy During Amazon's Fall Prime Day