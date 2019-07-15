FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.
What do people who literally online shop for a living buy on Prime Day?
The HuffPost Finds team spends countless hours scouring the internet for the best deals and sales, testing and reviewing new products (so you don’t have to), and looking for problem-solving products to make your life just a little bit easier.
We asked those editors (and more!) for some of the purchase they’re making on Amazon and beyond so you can figure out what items shopping experts say are worth it on Prime Day. (Hint: Some of the best deals aren’t actually on Amazon).
1
Dyson V7 Animal Pro+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
2
6-Piece 1500 Thread Count Deep Pocket Queen Bed Sheet Set
Amazon
3
Google Smart Light Starter Kit
Target
4
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (PlayStation 4)
Amazon
5
Rivet Modern Round Iron Circle Metal Hanging Wall Mirror
Amazon
6
Glasslock Oven And Microwave Safe Glass Food Storage Containers (14-Piece Set)
Target
7
Sweetzer & Orange Extra Large Woven Cotton Rope Storage Basket
Amazon
8
Echo Plus (2nd Gen)
Amazon