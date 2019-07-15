Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
HuffPost Finds

What Our Editors Are Buying On Prime Day From Amazon, Target And Beyond

What do people who online shop for a living buy on Prime Day? Our editors weigh in.
,, and

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Prime Day deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

What do people who literally online shop for a living buy on Prime Day?

The HuffPost Finds team spends countless hours scouring the internet for the best deals and sales, testing and reviewing new products (so you don’t have to), and looking for problem-solving products to make your life just a little bit easier.

We asked those editors (and more!) for some of the purchase they’re making on Amazon and beyond so you can figure out what items shopping experts say are worth it on Prime Day. (Hint: Some of the best deals aren’t actually on Amazon).

1
Dyson V7 Animal Pro+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
"My boyfriend just moved into a space that's about twice the size of my old apartment. My cheap little cordless vacuum wasn't holding up to the challenge of the bigger space, so we decided Prime Day was the time to splash out for a good vacuum. We also have a cat who sheds a LOT, so the Animal Pro was definitely the right choice for us. Plus, all of those added attachments though!" - Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager
Get the Dyson V7 Animal Pro+ Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for $280 on Prime Day.
2
6-Piece 1500 Thread Count Deep Pocket Queen Bed Sheet Set
Amazon
"I have these sheets already and they're super soft. I used my Discover card and got a $10 credit on Prime Day and an additional $10 credit for having Prime Now, so they ended up being $2.61" - Lindsay Holmes, Senior Wellness Editor
Get this 6 Piece Queen Bed Sheet Set for $20 during Prime Day.
3
Google Smart Light Starter Kit
Target
"I just moved into my first apartment last week and got a Google Home Mini for the living room, I love it so much that I want to get another one for my bedroom. This kit comes with a smart bulb that I'm really excited to install, not to mention it's $24 off the original price." - Danielle Gonzalez, Lifestyle Commerce Specialist
Get this Google Smart Light Starter Kit for just $31 during Target Deal Days.
4
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition (PlayStation 4)
Amazon
"My boyfriend is big into gaming. Me, not so much. But, this new game looks absolutely gorgeous. And, for $10 during Prime Day, why not?" - Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager
Get Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition Hits PlayStation 4 for $20 on Prime Day.
5
Rivet Modern Round Iron Circle Metal Hanging Wall Mirror
Amazon
"I've been wanting a round, gold statement mirror for my new place, and I just love the design of this one. It's 30% off right now, which is a pretty good deal for a mirror of this size." - Danielle Gonzalez, Lifestyle Commerce Specialist
Get Rivet Modern Round Iron Circle Metal Hanging Wall Mirror for $63
6
Glasslock Oven And Microwave Safe Glass Food Storage Containers (14-Piece Set)
Target
"I ditched all of my old plastic food storage when I moved with the idea that I wanted to replace it with more sustainable glass alternatives on Prime Day. This 14-piece set felt like just the right size for two people." - Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager
Get these Glasslock Oven And Microwave Safe Glass Food Storage Containers 14 Piece Set for $30 during Target Deal Days.
7
Sweetzer & Orange Extra Large Woven Cotton Rope Storage Basket
Amazon
"I've been wanting some woven baskets to use for storage and potted plants, this wicker one is larger than most and is 23% off for Prime Day." - Danielle Gonzalez, Lifestyle Commerce Specialist
Get this Sweetzer & Orange Extra Large Woven Cotton Rope Storage Basket for $27 on Prime Day
8
Echo Plus (2nd Gen)
Amazon
"I currently own just a small Echo Dot and use it WAY more than I ever thought I would. Since moving to a bigger space, I realized I need another smart home device to keep in my living room/kitchen area, and the Dot can stay in my bedroom, where I use it as an alarm in the mornings. And, the Echo Plus supposedly has an incredible speaker." - Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager
Get the Amazon Echo For $110 On Prime Day

CHECK OUT OUR COMPLETE GUIDE TO FINDING THE BEST PRIME DAY DEALS

shoppableamazon primefinds stylefinds homefinds sale