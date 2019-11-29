HuffPost Finds

What HuffPost Readers Are Buying On Black Friday 2019

We were wondering what you were splurging on for Black Friday 2019.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

With Thanksgiving over and the leftovers filling the fridge, you’ve probably got your mind on all the deals you’re hoping to snag on Black Friday.

Whether you’re looking for some deals on shoes or want to know what the hype is all about with Glossier’s Boy Brow, chances are you’ve be waiting for Black Friday to finally arrive to make a move.

Now that all of Black Friday’s best deals are here, we were wondering what HuffPost readers are actually buying on the biggest shopping day of the year. From a gold Macbook to a deal on a Dyson vacuum, readers have found some of the best deals happening today.

Because imitation is the highest form of flattery, we pulled together a small list of some of the top items HuffPost readers are buying on Black Friday 2019, in case you like them too.

Check out what HuffPost readers are buying on Black Friday:

A comfy cashmere sweater from Nordstrom's big Cyber Week sale
Nordstrom
Nordstrom's Cyber Week sale is definitely something to cheer about and this cashmere sweater is sure to be a staple in your winter wardrobe. Originally $98, get it now for $66.
A rosy lipstick from ColourPop
ColourPop
Originally $7, get it now for $5 at ColourPop.
Colorful stacking rings from BaubleBar
BaubleBar
Originally $44, get the Alidia Ring for $12 as a special Black Friday deal.
Cognac colored boots from Frye
Zappos
We saw a lot of Frye boots on sale and readers love these riding boots that'll last all winter long. Originally $200, get these boots for $139 at Zappos.
A plant that's perfect for your blooming indoor garden.
The Sill
This plant from The Sill is originally $55 and you can get it now for $28.
The latest MacBook Air with Touch ID in Gold.
Best Buy
One of our editors wanted a gold Macbook to replace her old one and found the best deal on it at Best Buy. Get it at Best Buy for $900, down from its usually price tag of $1,100.
A rose gold cookware set that made us do a double take
Macy's
This cookware set is pretty and its price tag isn't too shabby, either. Originally $300, get it now for $130 at Macy's.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Target
Originally $300, get them for $130 at Target.
The best deal on AirPods we've seen on Black Friday.
Walmart
We said this deal on AirPods was way too good. Readers agreed. Get them at Walmart for $129.
A cult-favorite cleanser that's perfect for dry winter skin.
Amazon
Get it now for $14 at Amazon.
A Revlon hot brush that dries and volumizes your locks.
Amazon
Originally $60, get it for $37 on Amazon.
A hot deal on a Fire TV Stick.
Amazon
Originally $50, get it now for $25 on Amazon.
A Nintendo Switch that'll make any gamer happy
Target
Get it at Target for $300.
A Dyson vacuum deal that doesn't suck.
Walmart
This deal won't leave you in the dust. Originally $279, get it now for $179 at Walmart .
Sustainable silicone bags on Amazon.
Amazon
These reusable silicone bags might have you ditching plastic in your kitchen and they're an Amazon Lightning Deal that ends today.
