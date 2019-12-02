HuffPost Finds

What HuffPost Readers Are Buying On Cyber Monday

While Black Friday might be over, readers are still finding steals for Cyber Monday 2019.

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

Black Friday might be over but that doesn't mean the deals are.
Whether you and your wallet are recovering from splurging during Black Friday or you’ve been online window shopping and waiting for even more markdowns before Cyber Week ends, Cyber Monday is here with even more deals.

On Black Friday, HuffPost readers found deals on everything from a Dyson vacuum at Walmart to a gold Macbook at Best Buy and a cozy cashmere sweater at Nordstrom.

And while lots of the sales that we saw on Black Friday are still running — like Nordstrom’s Cyber Week sale — some sites have better sales today, Dec. 2, like Anthropologie offering an additional 50% off sale items and free shipping over $100.

We were curious about what HuffPost readers are buying this time around for Cyber Monday. Some readers are looking to upgrade their beds with an Allswell mattress topper, while others are making room in their kitchens for a sparking water maker from Target.

We rounded up a list of the things that readers are buying for Cyber Monday, just in case you want in on them, too.

Here’s what HuffPost readers are buying for Cyber Monday 2019:

1
An Allswell mattress topper made for sweet dreams.
Allswell
This topper will have you staying cool in your sleep and give your mattress some extra support. Get it at Allswell, which is offering 20% off sitewide with code THANKS20.
2
A sparkling soda maker with gold accents.
Target
If you're looking to cut down on your LaCroix consumption, you're in luck with this sparking soda maker. Originally $90, get it now for $50 at Target.
3
A stand mixer for your baking and caking needs.
Overstock
Whether you're a baking beginner or just know that you can beat anyone on "The Great British Bake-Off," you might need a new stand mixer for your culinary adventures. Originally $338, get it now for $170 at Overstock.
4
A snowy sweater from Madewell.
Nordstrom
Your winter wardrobe could always use another sweater, especially when that sweater's on sale. Originally $98, get it now for $59 at Nordstrom.
5
A Bissell vacuum that vacuums and washes floors.
Overstock
Get two chores checked off your list with this Bissell vacuum that can vacuum and wash your floors at the same time. Originally $270, get it now for $200 at Overstock.
6
A water-resistant puffer that'll keep you warm, too.
Nordstrom
The guy in your life will definitely love this sleek and stylish puffer. Originally $275, get it now for $130 at Nordstrom.
7
A Harry Potter coding kit so you can build a wand and learn to code.
Target
The little one in your life will definitely be able to make some magic. Originally $100, get it now for $50 at Target.
8
A Daily Harvest subscription.
Daily Harvest
Daily Harvest delivers frozen, healthy meals with fruits and veggies picked at their peak. For Cyber Week, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, Daily Harvest is offering a BOGO deal with code CYBERWEEK2019 . New users can buy one Daily Harvest box and get a box of equal value free on their second delivery.
9
A minimalist boot with a low heel.
Nordstrom
This Sam Edelman boot has over 2,000 reviews and the classic style of a Chelsea boot. Originally $130, get it now for $78 at Nordstrom.
10
A trash can that you won't want to throw out.
simplehuman
You can throw out your old, broken trash can now with this upgrade. Originally $100, get the 30 liter version for $60 at simplehuman.
