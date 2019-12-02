What HuffPost Readers Are Buying On Cyber Monday

FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

HuffPost Black Friday might be over but that doesn't mean the deals are.

Whether you and your wallet are recovering from splurging during Black Friday or you’ve been online window shopping and waiting for even more markdowns before Cyber Week ends, Cyber Monday is here with even more deals.

And while lots of the sales that we saw on Black Friday are still running — like Nordstrom’s Cyber Week sale — some sites have better sales today, Dec. 2, like Anthropologie offering an additional 50% off sale items and free shipping over $100.

We were curious about what HuffPost readers are buying this time around for Cyber Monday. Some readers are looking to upgrade their beds with an Allswell mattress topper, while others are making room in their kitchens for a sparking water maker from Target.

We rounded up a list of the things that readers are buying for Cyber Monday, just in case you want in on them, too.