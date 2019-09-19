HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Many of our readers seem to be getting an early start on holiday shopping and browsing fall fashion trends, according to data on what HuffPost readers have purchased this week.

The HuffPost Finds team has been keeping an eye on what catches readers’ eyes, and we’ve pulled together a list of five stand-out items from the past week, including CBD melatonin, midi dresses and Amazon toys. Take a look below — just in case you like them, too.

Below, what HuffPost readers are buying this week:

Amazon Many readers are buying this GUND stuffed elephant.

When it comes to toys, we don’t kid around. And neither, it seems, do HuffPost readers, who were champing at the bit to snatch up a coveted interactive stuffed elephant toy before the holidays. It made Amazon’s list of predictions for the hottest toys of the holiday 2019 season. Cheers to getting that holiday shopping done way, way early.

MedTerra MedTerraCBD include 25 milligrams of CBD and 10 milligrams of melatonin.

A good night’s sleep is hard to find. These dissolvable tablets from MedTerraCBD include 25 milligrams of CBD and 10 milligrams of melatonin designed to help you fall asleep and stay asleep. We included them in our guide to the best CBD products of 2019 that are the real deal.

Amazon This teddy coat is $32 on Amazon.

Last week, we dubbed this $32 Amazon teddy coat as The Next Big Thing . Or, at least, the next Amazon coat to take over Manhattan’s sidewalks. In addition to the price tag, we think this is an especially good find because it comes in two different styles (a button-front coat or a zip-up jacket) and several autumnal shades.

Nordstrom Midi-length skirts and dresses are in this fall.

Last week, we pulled together our predictions for fall 2019′s biggest fashion trends, and midi dresses and skirts dominated the list. From midi skirts with slits to midi dresses with sleeves, we’re predicting these longer lengths will become a closet staple, and this smocked Chelsea 28 midi from Nordstrom seems to have caught the eye of HuffPost readers. Perhaps the fact that it’s 40% off right now added extra appeal?

Nordstrom An oversized plaid blazer is a great way to dabble in 1970s-inspired style.

Expect to see plenty of ’70s silhouettes this fall, especially in the form of an oversized plaid blazer. Eagle-eyed HuffPost readers spotted this affordable Topshop double-breasted plaid blazer, which might explain why nearly all sizes are now sold out. We recommend browsing our guide to plaid blazers for fall for more sizes and styles.