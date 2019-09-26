HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

We were initially bummed to hear Netflix will no longer be streaming “Friends” come 2020 once the series moves to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. To make the departure easier, earlier this week Amazon ran a Deal Of The Day on DVD and Blu-ray box-sets of all 10 seasons of “Friends” for under $55.

In the words of Chandler Bing, “could that deal BE any better?” Apparently not for HuffPost readers who scooped up the markdown in droves, according to data on what HuffPost readers have purchased this week.

The HuffPost Finds team has been keeping an eye on what catches readers’ eyes, and we’ve pulled together a list of five stand-out items from the past week, including sale stilettos, ‘Friends’ DVD sets and Amazon toys. Take a look below — just in case you like them, too.

Below, what HuffPost readers are buying this week:

Rhone These Rhone Commuter Pants are on our list of men's most comfortable work pants.

These men’s trousers topped our list of men’s most comfortable dress pants to wear all day long. Rhone’s Commuter Pant is the perfect pant for work, travel and play because they’re made of stretch fabric that’s comfortable and stylish. You can even get complimentary hemming for your new pair to get the perfect fit. They come in sizes 28 to 40.

American Eagle AE's Highest Waist Flare Jeans are incredibly size inclusive, offered in sizes 00 to 24 in short and long lengths.

Amazon In anticipation of the removal of 'Friends' from Netflix, HuffPost readers snatched up an Amazon Deal Of The Day earlier this week where complete DVD box sets of the series were more than half-off.

Amazon We're predicting this nail stamper will be a hot item for hard-to-shop-for teen girls this holiday season.

We’re calling it early: This nail stamper will be ~the~ item for hard-to-shop-for teens and tweens this holiday season. Target, Walmart and Amazon all included this easy-to-use nail art kit in their 2019 holiday gift guides, so we think it’ll be a highly coveted item for the upcoming holidays.

Zappos Snake skin is the print for fall 2019.