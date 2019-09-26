HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
We were initially bummed to hear Netflix will no longer be streaming “Friends” come 2020 once the series moves to WarnerMedia’s HBO Max. To make the departure easier, earlier this week Amazon ran a Deal Of The Day on DVD and Blu-ray box-sets of all 10 seasons of “Friends” for under $55.
In the words of Chandler Bing, “could that deal BE any better?” Apparently not for HuffPost readers who scooped up the markdown in droves, according to data on what HuffPost readers have purchased this week.
The HuffPost Finds team has been keeping an eye on what catches readers’ eyes, and we’ve pulled together a list of five stand-out items from the past week, including sale stilettos, ‘Friends’ DVD sets and Amazon toys. Take a look below — just in case you like them, too.
These men’s trousers topped our list of men’s most comfortable dress pants to wear all day long. Rhone’s Commuter Pant is the perfect pant for work, travel and play because they’re made of stretch fabric that’s comfortable and stylish. You can even get complimentary hemming for your new pair to get the perfect fit. They come in sizes 28 to 40.
Last week we came to the disturbing conclusion that flare jeans are back...but better than ever? Every year people claim it’s the year flares will return to the mainstream, but now we’re no longer calling B.S. In fact, we’re kind of into it, so we rounded up some of our favorite wide-leg jeans for fall. HuffPost shoppers gravitated toward these AE Highest Waist Flare Jeans perhaps for their reasonable price ($50) or maybe because of their generous size-inclusivity (00 to 24 in short and long lengths).
Earlier this week Amazon’s Deal Of The Day featured a complete set of all 10 seasons of ‘Friends’ on Blu-ray or DVD for $50 to $55. HuffPost shoppers who aren’t into the idea of adding yet another streaming service to their lineup when ‘Friends’ is moved from Netflix to WarnerMedia on HBO Max in the spring of 2020 jumped at the deal and snatched up copies of the 25th Anniversary Collection box set. The price of the set isn’t quite as cheap as it was earlier this week, but you can still snag all 10 season for $78 on DVD.
We’re calling it early: This nail stamper will be ~the~ item for hard-to-shop-for teens and tweens this holiday season. Target, Walmart and Amazon all included this easy-to-use nail art kit in their 2019 holiday gift guides, so we think it’ll be a highly coveted item for the upcoming holidays.
Earlier this week Zappos was running a rare extra-20%-off end-of-summer sale. Though many of the markdowns were on summer styles, smart shoppers took advantage of the sale to comb for pieces for fall, like these highly sought-after snake print stilettos from J.Crew. We’re calling snake print as a huge print trend for fall in the form of accessories like shoes, bags and belts. Though the extra 20%-off deal on these heels is now expired, they’re still half-off at Zappos for $114.