Style & Beauty
HealthWellnessmassage

Buccal Face Massage: What Is It? And What Does It Do?

People are paying for this awkward experience because of its alleged benefits, which vary from tension release in the jaw to anti-aging.

On Assignment For HuffPost

GeorgePeters via Getty Images

If you’ve ever had a facial, you’re probably familiar with the aesthetician massaging the outside of your cheeks. But have you ever had them massage the inside of your cheeks? It sounds strange, but that’s what a buccal facial massage is all about.

While these massages have been around for some time, social media and TikTok especially have brought this unusual practice back into the spotlight.

@drpremtripathi Remember to breathe #fypシ #buccalmassage #facialplasticsurgery ♬ The Hustle - Van McCoy

“Buccal face massage is a technique that involves massaging the face from inside of the mouth, stretching the cheeks and accessing deeper muscles,” said Dr. Jaimie DeRosa, a plastic surgeon and the founder of DeRosa Center Plastic Surgery and Med Spa in Boston. “One thing to know is that it can be uncomfortable, and some people actually say that it’s quite painful.”

So why is anyone paying for this awkward experience? Because of all the alleged benefits, which vary depending on who you ask. Some salons advertise cosmetic improvements, saying this expert massage can sculpt the muscles of your face, tone your jawline and contour your cheeks. Others claim it can train your muscles to lie in a certain way, lifting them and decreasing your skin’s sagginess.

Since the massage technique targets areas of the lymphatic system, it is said to encourage fluid drainage and in turn reduce puffiness or even decrease dark under-eye circles. But science around the lymphatic system is still emerging, and these purported benefits are questionable. While lymphatic massage may be helpful for lymphedema and breast cancer-related lymphedema patients in particular, there is almost zero research to support the claims that otherwise healthy individuals can benefit.

But your appearance isn’t all that these buccal massages purportedly improve. Stressed out and clenching your teeth? Dealing with temporomandibular joint disorders (also known as TMJ)? Having headaches from all the tension in your jawline? A buccal massage can supposedly treat these ailments as well.

These benefits sound great, but they also sound a bit too good to be true. So will you actually see an improvement after having your inner cheeks massaged?

“I think it depends on what type of results the patient is seeking,” said Dr. Gary Motykie, a celebrity plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California. “If they’re seeking facial contour, they may temporarily achieve that.”

For permanent facial sculpting, or at least longer-lasting results, injections and surgeries may be a better use of your money. However, the outcomes of a buccal massage may be more promising for those dealing with tight muscles in areas of the face.

“I believe that buccal massages can indeed help jaw tension,” said Dr. Oren Tepper, a plastic surgeon and co-founder of New York’s Tribeca Institute of Plastic Surgery. “In fact, many people with jaw tension have enlargement of the muscles (hypertrophy) due to clenching and repetitive movements.”

Frequent massage of these jaw muscles could help relax and potentially shrink them over time. While there are no studies supporting this treatment for tight muscles, some people with TMJ and headaches say they rely on the technique for relief.

If you’re dealing with jaw tightness but uncomfortable with visiting a local medispa, you can try this massage at home. After washing your hands, simply slide your index fingers inside each cheek, slowly massaging and stretching. Start at the lips before moving to the cheeks and then back toward the jaw muscles.

If this doesn’t relieve your muscle tightness, a medispa may still be able to help, as jawline tension can be reduced by using Botox in the masseter muscles, which lower the jaw open.

While the experts weren’t sold on all the benefits of buccal massage, there were no major concerns, either. But DeRosa, the Boston plastic surgeon, did have one thought you may not have considered: “I always wince to see how the cheek is stretched with buccal face massage ― wondering if this may actually pull the skin loose and actually advance facial aging more quickly.”

Regardless, a buccal facial massage won’t hurt you. Sticking with your standard facials is a safe bet if you want improved skin appearance. For those who have jaw tension, it’s a good first step before trying more serious treatments.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A vibrating tool that may make skin look more refreshed

7 Facial Massage Tools To Relax and De-Puff Your Skin

MORE IN LIFE

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Wellness

This What Discrimination Does To Your Brain And Body

Home & Living

Why Some People Get Irked By Unread Email Notifications And Others Don’t

Travel

The Rudest Things You Can Do When Visiting Another Country

Wellness

10 Adult ADHD Signs You May Not Realize Are Actually Symptoms

Parenting

The Rude Things People Say To Breastfeeding Moms

Style & Beauty

If You’re Rubbing Your Eyes, Stop Right Now

Shopping

29 Comfy Things For Anyone Who's Dying To Get Out Of Their Work Clothes

Shopping

25 Thoughtful Gifts For The Center Of Your Universe (Your Pet)

Shopping

29 Items Reviewers Claim Are The “Best Thing" They Ever Bought

Shopping

31 TikTok-Famous Products With Reviewer Photos That Do All The Talking

Parenting

How To Adjust Your Kid’s Sleep Schedule Before Daylight Saving Time Ends

Food & Drink

Pups Dine On Filet Mignon At San Francisco Restaurant Exclusively For Dogs

Shopping

What To Buy From Sephora’s Sale, According To Dermatologists, Makeup Artists, And Our Editors

Shopping

These Are The Cult-Favorite Items Chefs Actually Keep In Their Kitchens

Shopping

I'm Ditching All Of My Pricy Beauty Devices Thanks To This 8-in-1 Tool

Shopping

AirPods And Pros Are On Sale At Target And Walmart

Work/Life

How To Beat Someone Trying To Undermine You At Work, According To Science And 'The Mole'

Shopping

Amazon's Running A Surprise Sale On Best-Selling Beauty

Shopping

The Best Bed Pillows That Don't Cost A Fortune

Shopping

The Cookware That Chefs Actually Use To Make Perfect One-Pot Meals

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You ThatThis Cloud-Like Puffer Vest Is Worth Every Penny

Shopping

42 TikTok-Favorite Fashion Products You'll Wear This Fall

Shopping

You Only Have A Few More Hours To Get Up To 80% Off At Wayfair

Shopping

26 Things From Amazon With Such Great Reviews, You May Want To Own Them Yourself

Shopping

The Best Luggage Trackers For All Your Fall Travel Needs

Food & Drink

9 Money-Saving Hacks From The Past To Cut Food Costs During Inflation

Wellness

Here's Why You're Afraid Of The Dark, According To Experts

Shopping

The Items Porn Stars Use To Have Sex While Menstruating

Shopping

Keurig's New Coffee Maker Has Made Me A Believer

Parenting

27 Funny Tweets About Kids' Halloween Costumes, From Exhausted Parents

Food & Drink

'I Can't Tolerate Gluten In The U.S., But I Can In Europe': Experts Unpack The Phenomenon

Shopping

Why Even Kardashian Skeptics Need To Try This Cute And Comfy Skims Bra

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Relationships

Not Feeling Sexy? These 18 Tips Will Help You Get In The Mood.

Parenting

A Big Myth About Skin Care Products For Kids

Shopping

20 Pairs Of Boots You Won't Stop Wearing Until You've Worn Out The Soles

Wellness

A New Taylor Swift Song Is Resonating With Those Who've Had Miscarriages

Money

Debt consolidation. You've got questions, we've got answers! Here's everything you need to know.

Paid for by Lightstream
Parenting

California Protected Kids Online In A Way Every State Should Follow