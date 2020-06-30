Leave your coronavirus questions in the comments here any time before July 7, and our health experts will respond to them. If you don’t already have a login, it will prompt you to sign up, which is free.

Pandemic fatigue has fully set in. States are in various stages of reopening, and summer weather is tempting us out of our homes. Yet we are still seeing COVID-19 spread: The World Health Organization recently reported the largest single-day increase in virus cases worldwide since the crisis began. Though we may be finished with the coronavirus, it’s clear the virus isn’t finished with us.

At the start of the pandemic, we collectively knew what to do: Stay home. But now, with no standardized guidelines on how we’re supposed to behave, everyone seems to be living by their own rules. Many are trying to determine what’s actually safe, while others have given up entirely. It’s leading to a lot of confusion ― and a threat to public health.