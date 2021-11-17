Passersby Play 'What Is This Thing?' With Jimmy Kimmel And An Expert Emerges

You meet all kinds on Hollywood Boulevard, and “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday happened to meet someone who could identify mysterious items.
In a segment of “What Is This Thing?” passersby looked at objects introduced by the show and guessed what the heck they were. They offered wrong answers, like cheese grater and penis holder.
Advertisement
But one participant knew her stuff.
And if that’s not enough to make you curious, another contestant’s post-reveal commentary is reason to watch on its own.