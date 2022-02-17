Wellness

Tongue Scraping: What Is It And Should I Be Doing It?

Dentists weigh in on this increasingly common oral hygiene practice.

Senior Reporter, HuffPost Life

The pandemic has boosted many people's interest in health and wellness, and that includes oral hygiene.
Science Photo Library via Getty Images
The pandemic has boosted many people's interest in health and wellness, and that includes oral hygiene.

Many of us might be diligent about brushing our teeth, flossing and using mouthwash. But there’s another element of oral hygiene that people are less familiar with: tongue scraping.

“Tongue scraping is an oral hygiene process done to clean the bumpy surface of the tongue,” Dr. Erin Issac, a board-certified pediatric dentist, told HuffPost. “The surface of the tongue has tiny folds and fingerlike projections that can harbor food debris, bacteria and fungi causing stinky breath and even infections.”

Tongue scrapers are usually long, thin pieces of metal or plastic bent in a U shape. There are also versions that look like toothbrushes with loops at the end. Whatever style you prefer, the process is simple: Run it along the surface of your tongue to help remove the whitish or yellowish buildup.

Where does tongue scraping come from?

“It is a longstanding practice in Eastern medicine,” said Nicole Parmar, CEO and co-founder of the tongue scraper brand Gunkii. “Tongue scraping has always been very important to the ancient Indian medical system known as Ayurveda. It is based on a ‘natural’ and holistic approach to physical and mental health.”

Although tongue scraping, or jihwa prakshalana, is an ayurvedic self-care ritual dating back centuries, there are historical examples of this custom in Western cultures as well. Between the 15th and 19th centuries, affluent Europeans were known to use instruments to clean their tongues, but the practice was limited to the upper class.

Photos of vintage tongue cleaners from the U.K. suggest these tools didn’t look all that different from the scrapers we use today.

Silver tongue scraper, circa 1800.
Science & Society Picture Library via Getty Images
Silver tongue scraper, circa 1800.
Silver and ivory tongue scraper, circa 1800.
Science & Society Picture Library via Getty Images
Silver and ivory tongue scraper, circa 1800.

What are the benefits of tongue scraping?

“Most people who tongue scrape do it mainly to eliminate bad breath, but it can also help to remove harmful bacteria from the tongue, improve taste, improve the look of the tongue and overall improve your health,” Issac said.

Indeed, buildup on your tongue can affect the way you taste things, as your taste buds are coated. Research has shown that tongue scraping can improve your sense of taste. There are also benefits to overall tooth and gum health.

“The tongue has millions of things that can trap plaque and bacteria on it,” said Dr. Amanda Lewis, a board-certified dentist. “Everyone accumulates bacteria at a different level. People scrape their tongue to keep their mouth clean. It can also help with reducing overall bacteria count and can help with keeping the breath fresh and teeth white. If you make a habit of scraping your tongue, you will notice many stain-causing liquids come off.”

Why is it getting more popular?

“Although tongue scraping is not yet as common as some other oral care routines such as tooth brushing and/or flossing, it is becoming more and more popular for good reasons,” said Dr. Kami Hoss, a dentist and co-founder of The Super Dentists. “The tongue accumulates lots of microbes and is a common source of bad breath. And toothbrush bristles are not really designed to reach and eliminate the bacteria on the tongue that can cause bad breath and interfere with taste.”

Issac noted that several big dental influencers have been talking about tongue scraping lately, so more people are trying it out and liking the results. She and Parmar also pointed to the ongoing pandemic and the ways it has increased interest in health and wellness for many.

“COVID-19 also made us hyper aware of the state of our breath,” Parmar added, referencing our new mask-wearing reality. “For many of us, it was alarming. Tongue scraping started to pick up during this time when we had to smell ourselves.”

Some tongue scrapers look like a toothbrush with a loop at the top.
STEVE HORRELL/SPL via Getty Images
Some tongue scrapers look like a toothbrush with a loop at the top.

Are there any issues to be aware of?

“I recommend tongue scraping for adults and even teenagers as an adjunct to your typical oral hygiene routine, especially if you seem to suffer from bad breath even after your typical routine,” Issac said. “I do not recommend tongue scraping for children as it is typically not necessary and the tongue scraper itself could be dangerous in little hands.”

She also emphasized that those who suffer from severe, persistent bad breath should seek dental or medical advice as there could be an underlying issue.

Hoss advised against using abrasive tongue brushes with stiff bristles or scrapers with uneven or particularly sharp edges.

“At the very minimum, everyone should brush their teeth and their tongue, but because of the fact the toothbrush bristles are thinner and softer and don’t reach all the areas of the tongue to remove the microbes, I highly recommend people use a tongue cleanser right before brushing their teeth,” he said.

What’s the best way to do it?

Hoss suggested a morning or evening routine to optimize oral health. “Swish with mouthwash ― depending on the ingredients, mouthwash may be used before or after brushing,” he advised. “Floss. Use a tongue cleanser. Then brush with a high quality toothbrush and a safe and effective toothpaste.”

Be sure to follow the instructions included with your tongue scraper, and remember to clean it thoroughly between uses.

As for technique, Parmar recommended the going as far back in your mouth as you feel comfortable.

“Then place [the tongue scraper] on your tongue and apply enough pressure to gently scraper off all of the gunk that is on your tongue,” she said. “Typically, two or three scrapes is enough. If you need more ― do so.”

Beginners might find one side of a tongue scraper is gentler than the other, so you might flip your tongue scraper over at first or make other adjustments as you get used to the process.

“If you are new to tongue scraping, start slowly with light pressure,” Parmar said, noting that if you can slowly introduce more pressure or go further back once you’re used to the process.

If you’re looking to invest in a tongue scraper, we’ve rounded up some options below. HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Mastermedi Stainless Steel Tongue Scraper
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $8.49.
Gunkii Solo Tongue Scraper
Gunkii
Get it from Gunkii for $29.
Basic Concepts Tongue Scraper
Basic Concepts
Get it from Amazon for $6.79.
Keeko Copper Tongue Cleaner
Keeko
Get it from The Detox Market for $15.
Dr. Tung's Tongue Cleaner
Amazon
Get it from Amazon for $6.39.
Crest 3D White Supreme Whitestrips

The Best Tooth-Whitening Products, According To Dentists

Dental Healthoral hygienebad breath

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

8 Signs You’re In A Toxic Friendship (And What To Do About It)

Style & Beauty

TikTok’s Latest Lip-Plumping Technique Could Signal The End Of Lip Injections

Food & Drink

Is There An Ideal Time Of Day To Eat Dinner? Here’s What Experts Say

Home & Living

This Rom-Com Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

What To Say When You Don’t Know How To Answer A Job Interview Question

Relationships

Study Finds That Men Are Viewed As 'More Entitled To Orgasms' Than Women

Parenting

37 Hilarious Quotes From Kids To Brighten Your Day

Shopping

All The Best Presidents Day Sales You Need To Know About

Shopping

A Cheap And Easy Way To Up Your Dinner Party Game

Shopping

The Best Radon Detectors To Protect You And Your Family From Exposure

Shopping

11 Black-Owned Swimwear Brands You'll Want To Shop From Right Now

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This $110 Cult-Favorite Face Oil Is Worth The Price

Shopping

11 Tiny Kitchen Appliances That Save Space In Small Kitchens

Shopping

24 Things For Gloomy Winter Days When You're Feeling Down

Shopping

32 Black-Owned Brands You Can Support All Year Long On Amazon

Food & Drink

Celeste Beatty Is Forging A Path For Black Women In The Craft Beer World

Home & Living

This New Show About An Infamous 'Fake Heiress' Is The Top Series On Netflix

Relationships

8 Signs Your Friendship Is Built To Last

Shopping

13 Black-Owned Hair Care Products Our Readers Love

Food & Drink

The 6 Dumbest Things Diners Do On Valentine’s Day, According To Chefs

Shopping

4 Skin-Scrubbing Tools That Get The Stamp Of Approval From Derms

Shopping

63 Ingenious Home Storage Ideas You'll Wish You'd Known About Sooner

Shopping

22 Products That'll Make A Big Difference In Your Daily Parenting Routine

Parenting

What Students Lose When Teachers 'Don't Say Gay'

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Travel

Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2022

Wellness

How Much Does One-Way Masking Protect You From COVID?

Shopping

11 Of The Most Highly Rated Coffee Makers That People Love

Style & Beauty

Should You Shave Your Head? Here's Everything You'll Ever Need To Know.

Shopping

5 Easy-To-Use Indoor Smart Gardens Perfect For Small Spaces

Shopping

6 Beautiful Black-Owned Makeup Brands That You Need To Know About

Shopping

12 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Get Literally Right Now

Wellness

10 Ways To Care For Your Mental Health After A Miscarriage

Relationships

7 Phrases Emotionally Abusive Partners Use To Control You

Wellness

Why Do Some People Get COVID But Others In The House Don't?

Food & Drink

What Pro Athletes Eat For Breakfast vs. What YOU Should Eat

Shopping

29 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Shopping

'Real Housewives' Star Porsha Williams Reveals Her Must-Haves From Black-Owned Brands

Food & Drink

Must-Have Hot Sauces That Culinary Experts Swear By

Shopping

Tired Of Tracking Mud Through Your Home? You Need One Of These