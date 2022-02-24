Style & Beauty

Tranexamic Acid: What It Is And How It Can Help Fade Your Dark Spots

Meet TXA, the buzzy new ingredient that’s turning up in lots of brightening products.

On Assignment For HuffPost

In the quest for brighter-looking skin with a more even tone, there’s a new ingredient taking the spotlight that may be one of the most effective options out there. You may not have heard much about tranexamic acid (TXA) yet, but that’s about to change, as a new flurry of products start turning up in serums, peels and other skin products that promise to illuminate and balance out your skin tone.

With so many cool new ingredients out there, how do you know which ones to choose? Let’s start by talking about what this one does.

“TXA is an ingredient that helps lighten dark spots, reduce hyperpigmentation and lessen the appearance of acne scars,” dermatologist Jeannette Graf, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Mt. Sinai School of Medicine, told HuffPost. In addition to its effectiveness on trouble spots, it provides that much sought-after “all over” boost as well. “One of the key benefits is its ability to brighten overall skin complexion while fading discoloration,” dermatologist Uchenna Okereke said.

Are you a good candidate for TXA? “It’s an excellent ingredient for anyone with discoloration concerns,” dermatologist Rebecca Marcus said. “It’s usually very well tolerated, even in those with sensitive skin.”

How An Off-Label Drug Made Its Way To Skin Care

Just when you were getting a handle on ingredients like polyglutamic acid, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide, here comes another look-at-me darling in your skin care lineup. Where did this stuff come from, anyway? Turns out, it’s been used by doctors for quite a while, but its dermatological value has been put it in the spotlight of late.

“It’s a compound that has been prescribed by mouth to help encourage clotting,” said dermatologist Joshua Zeichner, an associate professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Hospital. “The oral medication was found to improve pigmentation in the skin, even in resistant cases. There are theories that it may have antioxidant effects or may help minimize heat and inflammation in the skin.” Still, there are cautions. “It shouldn’t be prescribed in its oral form to people with clotting disorders or in people at risk for clots, and avoid it if you’re taking oral contraceptive pills.” For this story, though, we’ll focus on the topical version of the ingredient.

Dermatologist Seemal R. Desai said that TXA is FDA off-label for the treatment of dermatologic disease, but that research on its effectiveness as a skin remedy has been promising. “A variety of studies have shown that it can be effective in patients suffering from hyperpigmentation, particularly melasma,” he said. Melasma is a condition in which patches or freckle-like spots appear on the skin, usually on the face.

Here’s How It Works

Basically, TXA blocks melanin production, which is often the underlying issue of skin discoloration. Desai explains the science behind it: “In essence, it’s almost like an anti-inflammatory. It helps block the production of prostaglandins and arachidonic acid, inflammatory mediators that are involved in driving melanogenesis and tyrosinase enzyme activity.”

Dermatologist Sumaya Taliaferro told HuffPost about what science knows about TXA — and what it doesn’t. “The exact mechanism of action of tranexamic acid in the treatment of hyperpigmentation and melasma remains unclear, but we do know that plasmin activity, which might increase from UV light exposure, is suppressed by tranexamic acid.”

However it works, the results are impressive. “It’s just as effective as other skin lighteners and brighteners, but it comes with lower risk of irritation,” Marcus said. “Another commonly used skin lightening ingredient, hydroquinone, comes with a risk of ochronosis, which is darkening of the skin, if used for too long. Tranexamic acid doesn’t carry that risk, and it’s a safer alternative that can be used for a longer period of time, perhaps indefinitely.”

How To Get Started

“While TXA is generally safe for almost all skin types, those with sensitive skin or eczema should proceed with caution, since it can cause dryness, peeling and irritation,” Okereke said. Just to be safe, do a patch test on your jawline to see how your skin reacts. Also, take care of how you mix and match. “Mixing too many acids can lead to drying out the skin,” Graf said.

“It’s been studied in concentrations of between 3% and 5%, so I recommend looking for a product with a concentration in this range,” Marcus said. “Start applying it once a day to ensure there’s no irritation, and if it’s well tolerated, then apply it twice a day. It can be combined with other ingredients such as niacinamide for brightening and vitamin C or retinol for collagen stimulation. Sunscreen should always be applied on top, since any skin lightening efforts will be reversed by exposure to the sun.”

“More studies need to be done, including work on long-term safety side effects, but this is certainly a very exciting option for my patients,” Desai said.

The following products were recommended by the dermatologists we interviewed:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Naturium
Naturium Tranexamic Acid 5%
This product was recommended by Marcus. The leave-on acid contains TXA, kojic acid, niacinamide and licorice, which work together to help fade the look of dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
Get it on Amazon for $20.
2
SkinCeuticals
SkinCeuticals Discoloration Defense
This was the product mentioned the most among the dermatologists we interviewed. “It’s an elegant serum with a blend of 3% TXA, 1% kojic acid and 5% niacinamide,” Okereke said.
Get it on Amazon for $97.50.
3
SkinMedica
SkinMedica Lytera 2.0 Pigment Correcting Serum
“This is a good overnight product, and with consistent use, it can help with dullness and dark spots,” Graf said. Marcus also mentioned this serum as a good choice.
Get it on Amazon for $138.60.
4
Murad
Murad Resurgence Replenishing Multi-Acid Peel
“This liquid tranexamic acid peel soothes and brightens the skin,” Graf said. The product claims to help combat dullness, rough texture and uneven skin tone by giving you a brighter, more vibrant complexion.
Get it on Amazon for $65.
La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Face Moisturizer

The Best Products For Sagging Skin

shoppingBeautyskin care

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

6 Everyday Habits That Will Help You Poop On A Regular Schedule

Food & Drink

People Share How Drastically Breakfast Has Changed Since The Pandemic

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This Dating Reality Show Is The Top Series On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

6 Things Productivity Experts Do When They Come Back To Work After Vacation

Parenting

How To Cope With The Disappointment Of Fertility Struggles

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In March

Shopping

15 Bathroom Products That Make Cleaning Easy, Even If You're Lazy

Shopping

10 Good-Looking Baby Activity Mats And Play Gyms That Aren't Eyesores

Shopping

Black Authors Share The Best New Books Celebrating Black Love And Joy

Shopping

The Best Jogging Strollers, According To These Rave Amazon Reviews

Parenting

2 Really Is A Lucky Number For One Baby Born In North Carolina

Home & Living

This New Slasher Sequel Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

Now's Your Chance To Snag A Big Discount On Beats Headphones

Shopping

30 Low-Effort Products For Anyone Who's Feeling Overwhelmed By Life

Shopping

Have Pots That Always Need To Be Soaked? You Need This Portable Bowl.

Shopping

Mini Hand Sanitizers That Don't Smell Like A Distillery

Shopping

13 Sports Bras That Will Make Larger Chests Feel Happy And Supported

Food & Drink

This Black Chef Is Creating A More Affordable, Realistic Type Of Culinary Education

Shopping

19 Pairs Of Kids' Shoes With Hundreds (Or Even Thousands) Of 5-Star Reviews

Shopping

These At-Home Fitness Products Are Perfect For When The Gym Is Just Too Far Away

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Bad News For Anyone Who Uses The 'Sniff Test'

Work/Life

8 Tips For Working Through A Hard, Sad Breakup

Wellness

When You Should Go To The ER If You're Pregnant And Have COVID

Relationships

Kanye West's Behavior Is Triggering For Anyone Who's Been Harassed By An Ex

Relationships

If Your Sex Life Is Stale, It's Probably Missing This Key Ingredient

Travel

11 Mistakes Tourists Make At National Parks

Food & Drink

How To Order From A 'Secret Menu' Without Feeling Like An Idiot

Shopping

33 Products To Prove You Don't Have To Live In Chaos

Wellness

WTF Is Tongue Scraping And Should I Be Doing It?

Relationships

Study Finds That Men Are Viewed As 'More Entitled To Orgasms' Than Women

Parenting

37 Hilarious Quotes From Kids To Brighten Your Day

Food & Drink

Is There An Ideal Time Of Day To Eat Dinner? Here's What Experts Say

Shopping

The Best Radon Detectors To Protect You And Your Family From Exposure

Relationships

8 Signs You're In A Toxic Friendship (And What To Do About It)

Shopping

11 Tiny Kitchen Appliances That Save Space In Small Kitchens

Work/Life

What To Say When You Don't Know How To Answer A Job Interview Question

Food & Drink

Celeste Beatty Is Forging A Path For Black Women In The Craft Beer World

Style & Beauty

People Remember André Leon Talley In The Most Charming, Poignant Tweets