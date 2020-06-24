While we were browsing, we couldn’t help but do some shopping ourselves, so we’ve rounded up the things we’re adding to our carts during Amazon’s “Big Style Sale” that we think you’ll like, too.
From easy-to-throw-on dresses to a crossbody bag that belongs to the thousand-review club on Amazon, here’s what we’re literally checking out during the sale.
Check out what’s in our editors’ carts during Amazon’s “Big Style Sale”:
1
Men's shorts for the long, hot summer
Amazon
"My partner spotted these Goodthreads seersucker shorts in the sale. He's been on the hunt for inexpensive, comfortable shorts for lounging and working in, and these seem to fit the bill. " - Brittany Nims, Head of HuffPost Finds
"I've been stocking up on lots of statement earrings these past few months. But I've been trying to find a pair that works for everyday. And these celestial posts are as subtle as I'll go." - Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer
"Like many of you, I haven't had my hair done in quite some time, so my overgrown roots are starting to bug me. I'm embracing the headband trend head-on with this Lele Sadoughi padded headband that'll work for me year-round."
"I've decided that I'm basically living in t-shirts for the whole summer. I'm a big fan of mock-necks and this one seems like one that'll go with everything in my closet. Plus, I can throw a blazer over it once it starts getting chilly." - Pardilla
"I've been living in shorts and dresses lately, but I've wanted a stretchier alternative to my denim shorts for lounging around in. I was drawn to these because they're size-friendly (available in sizes XS to 2X) and designed to flatter. Plus, they come in a ton of colors, so if I like them, I'll be back for another color." - Nims
"I'll admit that I'm lacking in the loungewear department. But I'm trying to fix that with loungewear that I actually want to wear. This jumpsuit looks super comfortable. And it has pockets? Sold." - Pardilla