What Our Editors Are Buying From The Amazon Style Sale

Including a headband for grown-out locks, comfortable shorts for guys and slip-ons that'll put Cinderella's slippers to shame.

Wondering what our shopping editors have in their carts during Amazon's "Big Style Sale"?&nbsp;
Here at HuffPost Finds, we can tell when a discount’s a real deal or whether you’re better off skipping that sale.

But then there are the sales that surprise even our shopping editors.

This week, Amazon dropped its first-ever “Big Style Sale” — a weeklong promotion on Amazon’s own brands like Amazon Essentials and well-known brands like Levi’s and J.Crew that the company carries. You’ll find some surprising big-name brands marked down, too, including Loeffler Randall and Swedish Hasbeens.

Of course, our shopping editors have been busy looking through the sale since it started on June 22, finding plus-size fashion on sale, summer clothes to beat the heat and the best loungewear to put on now that real clothes are canceled.

While we were browsing, we couldn’t help but do some shopping ourselves, so we’ve rounded up the things we’re adding to our carts during Amazon’s “Big Style Sale” that we think you’ll like, too.

From easy-to-throw-on dresses to a crossbody bag that belongs to the thousand-review club on Amazon, here’s what we’re literally checking out during the sale.

Check out what’s in our editors’ carts during Amazon’s “Big Style Sale”:

1
Men's shorts for the long, hot summer
Amazon
"My partner spotted these Goodthreads seersucker shorts in the sale. He's been on the hunt for inexpensive, comfortable shorts for lounging and working in, and these seem to fit the bill. " - Brittany Nims, Head of HuffPost Finds

Originally $25, find them on sale for $16. Prices might vary depending on the size and color.
2
A pair of earrings that are out of this world
Amazon
"I've been stocking up on lots of statement earrings these past few months. But I've been trying to find a pair that works for everyday. And these celestial posts are as subtle as I'll go." - Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer

Find them on sale for $59.
3
A puff-sleeve top that any prairie girl could love
Amazon
"I’ve been looking for a white puff sleeve top to pair with shorts and skirts this summer, and this might just be the one." - Danielle Gonzalez, Associate Commerce Editor

Find it on sale for $51.
4
A breezy dress for work and weekends
Amazon
"I love the ruched sleeves on this dress that give it a trendy touch. I wanted something I could wear for work or on the weekends, but that wasn't too expensive." - Nims

Originally $29, find it on sale for $19. Prices might vary depending on the size and color.
5
Slip-ons that are much sparklier than glass slippers
Amazon
"I'm looking forward to when real shoes become a 'thing' again. But even when that day comes around, I'll be wearing these beaded mules that look like much fancier slippers." - Pardilla

Find them on sale for $77. Prices may vary depending on the size.
6
A crossbody bag with over 1,000 reviews
Amazon
"I have a woven crossbody that I love to use in the summer, but it’s a little small and doesn’t have a way to secure my things. I love that this expands and a secures shut." - Gonzalez

Originally $46, find it on sale for $28.
7
A headband for grown-out locks
Amazon
"Like many of you, I haven't had my hair done in quite some time, so my overgrown roots are starting to bug me. I'm embracing the headband trend head-on with this Lele Sadoughi padded headband that'll work for me year-round."

Originally $39, find it on sale for $29.
8
A mock-neck with some breathing room
Amazon
"I've decided that I'm basically living in t-shirts for the whole summer. I'm a big fan of mock-necks and this one seems like one that'll go with everything in my closet. Plus, I can throw a blazer over it once it starts getting chilly." - Pardilla

Originally $26, find it on sale for $16. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
9
A pair of mules for when your toes aren't painted
Amazon
"I really got into mules — the wide block heels are comfortable and super easy to slip on and off — last spring. They’re also great for those days when you need a pedicure." - Gonzalez

Originally $93, get them on sale for $56. Prices might vary depending on the size and color.
10
Comfortable shorts that aren't denim
Amazon
"I've been living in shorts and dresses lately, but I've wanted a stretchier alternative to my denim shorts for lounging around in. I was drawn to these because they're size-friendly (available in sizes XS to 2X) and designed to flatter. Plus, they come in a ton of colors, so if I like them, I'll be back for another color." - Nims

Find them on sale for $22. Prices might vary depending on the size and color.
11
A jumpsuit to lounge around in
Amazon
"I'll admit that I'm lacking in the loungewear department. But I'm trying to fix that with loungewear that I actually want to wear. This jumpsuit looks super comfortable. And it has pockets? Sold." - Pardilla

Find it on sale for $24. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
12
A polka dotted one-piece
Amazon
"I love a cute one piece swimsuit. this has a bustier top and a belt that has me considering wearing it as bodysuit from time to time." - Gonzalez

Originally $225, find it on sale for $158.
13
A dress that's easy and breezy
Amazon
"I need to stock up on some easy, short dresses for the summer, and this one looks super comfortable and cute. I’m eyeing the green." - Gonzalez

Originally $35, find it on sale for $28. Prices may vary depending on the size and color.
