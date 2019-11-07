HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.
It’s that time of the year again — when your cosmetic bag is starting to feel a little lighter since you’ve probably gone through most of your makeup supply. So you might be looking into ditching your dirty brushes, replacing your broken blush compacts and finally finding the concealer that’s going to hide any and all blemishes.
That’s why Sephora’s holiday sale this year came at the perfect time, right before the start of the holiday season so that your makeup won’t budge or smudge from your family’s Thanksgiving feast through seeing fireworks on New Year’s Eve.
Sephora’s sale officially opens up to all Beauty Insiders today, Nov. 7, after it was only open to Rouge members starting on Nov. 1. Rouge members spend $1000 or more a year at Sephora. But now VIBs, who spend $350 or more a year, and Insiders (it’s free to join) can shop to their heart’s content with code HOLIDAYSAVE.
During the sale, Rouge members will receive 20% off, VIB members 15% and Insiders get 10% off their orders until Nov. 11. So now’s the time to treat yourself to bestsellers like Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream and start stocking up on gifts for your friends who have their own favorite beauty guru.
So we asked our editors what they’re going to be shopping for during Sephora’s sale. Some of the products are tried and true favorites and others are ones that they’re eager to get their hands on.
Check below to see some of their must-haves from Sephora’s sale:
1
Caudalie Lip Conditioner
"I've gone through so many lip balms -- from ChapStick to Smith's Rosebud Salve. And while some have been great, none of them have really wowed me until I tried Caudalie's lip conditioner. I put it on throughout the day to keep my lips moisturized but it works best when I put it on right before bed and I wake up with lips that aren't chapped in the slightest." - Ambar Pardilla, Contract Commerce Writer. Get it at Sephora for $12.
2
Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Tiger Grass Color Correcting Treatment SPF 30
"I initially purchased a small travel-sized jar of this to test it out before committing to a larger jar. I had read dozens of raving reviews and wanted to see for myself if this product was a good was folks say it is. It’s an SPF color-correcting cream. It goes on green and dries to your skin tone. I can’t speak to how it works on darker skin tones, but from the first use I saw what the hype was about. I particularly loved this product in the summer in lieu of heavier foundations and makeup. I just swiped on a light layer of this with some mascara and I felt ready to go. It’s perfect to achieve the no-makeup makeup look." - Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager. Get it at Sephora for $52.
"I am a huge advocate for double cleansing and have experimented with a few oils and balms to melt away makeup and grime. This has to be my favorite so far. A small scoop massaged across my face removes all the makeup, sunscreen and sweat from the day and leaves my skin supple with a light cucumber scent. I also love that it has a magnetic spoon!" - Danielle Gonzalez, Commerce Specialist. Get it at Sephora for $34.
"I used to use Milk Makeup's Sunshine Skin Tint, but found it to be almost too oily, especially in the summer. I swapped to Bosnia’s Tinted BB Cream with SPF and immediately saw an improvement in my skin. Not only does it have as much coverage as a light foundation, but my skin has — I kid you not — never been clearer. Besides one spot during a particularly stressful week, I haven’t had a breakout since using this in my weekday rotation. I also love that it has SPF." - Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager. Get it at Sephora for $38.
5
Tatcha The Pearl Tinted Eye Illuminating Treatment
"I never get enough sleep, as much as I try to. So I've been waiting to try this eye treatment from Tatcha. I have pretty bad under eye circles that I can only hide so much with concealer. This treatment is not only supposed to help mask dark circles right now but in the future, too. So, hopefully, I won't look so tired (I'll just feel it on the inside!) - Ambar Pardilla, Contract Commerce Writer. Get it for $48 at Sephora.
6
Boscia Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser
"I started buying this face wash more than a year ago and loved it from the first use. It’s the only face wash I’ve found that deep cleans my skin and has rid me of the small bumps and clogged pores that come from commuting daily around dirty New York City. I particularly love that it warms up gently as you rub it between your hands." - Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager. Get it at Sephora for $30.
7
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Pillow Talk
Marc Jacobs Beauty Enamored Hi-Shine Lip Lacquer Lipgloss in Ch-Ch-Changes
"I love almost anything that has sparkle in it and about a year ago, I started searching for a lip gloss that I could wear everyday that wouldn't be too much but gave me the shine I craved. I found this Marc Jacobs lip gloss and it's the best one I've ever had -- I've gone through a couple of tubes already. The gloss has a pretty iridescence, with blue and green glitter. It's so long lasting and I've gotten so many compliments on it. Plus, the color's a David Bowie reference? Come on, I was already in." - Ambar Pardilla, Contract Commerce Writer. Get it at Sephora for $28.