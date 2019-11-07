HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Sephora Sephora's holiday sale came early this year.

It’s that time of the year again — when your cosmetic bag is starting to feel a little lighter since you’ve probably gone through most of your makeup supply. So you might be looking into ditching your dirty brushes, replacing your broken blush compacts and finally finding the concealer that’s going to hide any and all blemishes.

That’s why Sephora’s holiday sale this year came at the perfect time, right before the start of the holiday season so that your makeup won’t budge or smudge from your family’s Thanksgiving feast through seeing fireworks on New Year’s Eve.

Sephora’s sale officially opens up to all Beauty Insiders today, Nov. 7, after it was only open to Rouge members starting on Nov. 1. Rouge members spend $1000 or more a year at Sephora. But now VIBs, who spend $350 or more a year, and Insiders (it’s free to join) can shop to their heart’s content with code HOLIDAYSAVE.

During the sale, Rouge members will receive 20% off, VIB members 15% and Insiders get 10% off their orders until Nov. 11. So now’s the time to treat yourself to bestsellers like Tatcha’s Dewy Skin Cream and start stocking up on gifts for your friends who have their own favorite beauty guru.

It’s no secret that the HuffPost Finds team loves their beauty products, like brown lip glosses, and trying out some of the most beloved beauty brands, like must-haves from K-beauty.

So we asked our editors what they’re going to be shopping for during Sephora’s sale. Some of the products are tried and true favorites and others are ones that they’re eager to get their hands on.