What Our Editors Are Buying On Black Friday 2019

While finding the best deals for you, our shopping editors have done some online window shopping of their own.
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

What HuffPost's shopping editors are buying on Black Friday.
While the post-Thanksgiving haze might be kicking in — and all that’s left as souvenirs of the feast are half-eaten pumpkin pie slices and some stuffing— Black Friday’s best deals are here to wake you up from any slump.

You might have been constantly checking in on what some of your favorite brands are doing for Black Friday, like Brooklinen and Glossier — maybe even as the cranberry sauce was passed and turkey carved during dinner. We promise not to tell.

Black Friday has traditionally been the day to get tech like TVs and home appliances like fridges, but we’ve seen more and more retailers push up the dates of their deals on clothing and beauty so that they land even before Cyber Monday.

Although you might be getting the gifts and essentials out of the way early, like a new Dyson vacuum or a Nintendo Switch bundle, you don’t have to miss out on other must-haves in fashion, beauty and for your home.

And while our editors have been collecting some of the best Black Friday deals and steals on the internet, they’ve been doing some online window shopping of their own, too. So we asked the HuffPost Finds team what they’ve been waiting to splurge on for Black Friday.

Our editors have kept their eyes on everything from Sam Edelman red ankle boots with buckles at Zappos to a rose gold cookware set from Cuisinart and a forest green jeweled button sweater from J.Crew.

Check out what our shopping editors are buying for Black Friday 2019:

1
Circus by Sam Edelman Hardee Boots or Sam Edelman Hilty Ankle Booties
Zappos and Macy's
"I’ve been wanting to rock a pair of red ankle boots for a while now and am hoping to snag a pair on sale over Cyber Week. I’m still deciding whether I want fire engine red (left) or something darker with a mock croc design (right). Last year I bought a pair of block heel boots from River Island and they’re probably the most comfortable pair that I own, so I’ll definitely be checking out their sale." - Danielle Gonzalez, Commerce Specialist
2
A J.Crew sweater with jeweled buttons.
J.Crew
"It's officially sweater weather and I'm looking to stock up on some during Black Friday. I have the black version of this J.Crew sweater but I'm in love with this forest green color and think it'll be something easy to throw on. Almost everything's half-off at J.Crew right now and I can't resist the little jeweled buttons on this that are absolutely adorable." - Ambar Pardilla, Contract Commerce Writer
3
A new MacBook
Best Buy
"I bought a sleek MacBook Pro in 2014 for grad school but, like all good things, it's come to an end. It's time to upgrade, and I've been patiently waiting for a good deal on MacBooks so I can upgrade. I use the new MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar and Touch ID at work and, though I like the Touch Bar feature, I don't find it necessary for my everyday life. That's why I'm eyeing the new MacBook Air, which does still have Touch ID (it's such a time saver logging into your computer and favorite sites). Plus, I'm obsessed with the 13-inch MacBook Air in gold. So far, the best deal I'm seeing is at Best Buy." - Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager
4
Glossier Boy Brow and Haloscope
Glossier
"My two no-makeup-makeup staples, I’m basically scraping at the bottom of my Boy Brow tube for product so it’s more like I have baby brows at this point. Glossier rarely has sales so it would be silly not to stock up now." - Danielle Gonzalez, Commerce Specialist
5
A spellbinding tarot necklace
Anthropologie
"I'm all abroad on the celestial trend train. While my jewelry box is about ready to explode at any second, I've been eyeing this tarot necklace from Anthropologie and waiting for some magic to drop down the price. Luckily, the cards (and Black Friday) were in my favor." - Ambar Pardilla, Contract Commerce Writer
6
Glossier Cloud Paint
Glossier
"I lost my favorite tube of Glossier Cloud Paint (in "Dawn") on a recent trip and have been living without my beloved shade of choice until Black Friday. I refused to stock up until I could take advantage of Glossier's 20% off site-wide deal for Black Friday. I might just grab another tube of Boy Brow while I'm at it." - Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager
7
ColourPop Lay Over Crème Lux Lipstick
ColourPop
"This is probably my favorite dusty rose nude lipstick at the moment. I love that the color is buildable and how creamy the texture is. It never dries out my lips and I never worry about it smearing." - Danielle Gonzalez, Commerce Specialist
8
A sweater with gold dinosaurs
& Other Stories
"I'm hoping that I can snatch up a lot of sweater deals during Cyber Week and I can't stop thinking about this cardigan from & Other Stories with dinosaur-shaped buttons. It's what anyone who loved Jurassic Park would wear now and I'm here for it." - Ambar Pardilla, Contract Commerce Writer
9
A cookware set
Macy's
"There are legitimately SO many nice cookware sets on sale right now, it's hard to pick just one. I love the look of this 12-piece Onyx and Rose Gold cookware set at Macy's that's on sale for $200, but I'm not completely sold on stainless steel skillets. I'm leaning more toward this 14-piece set from Cuisinart that looks like stainless steel, but comes with nonstick-coated skillets. It's also on sale for $200 and is an extra 20% off with code SCORE." - Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager
10
Sedona Tufted Duvet Cover
Urban Outfitters
"When it comes to my bed, I love switching between my Brooklinen Luxe Sateen or Citizenry Stonewashed Linen sheets, and I always have a duvet cover to protect my Buffy Comforter. But lately I’ve been wanting the top of my bed to look a little more decorative and have some more texture, so I’ve been eyeing this tufted duvet cover at Urban Outfitters. I love how delicate it looks and think it would pair perfectly with the cozy boho vibes I want in my room." - Danielle Gonzalez, Commerce Specialist
11
A plum coat from Kate Spade
Bloomingdale's
"I'm sad to say that I have yet to get a coat that'll actually get me through my cold commute. I've been trying to cover up, unsuccessfully, with scarves and layers. So my Safari history for the past few weeks only consists of "coat sale" searches. I think this Kate Spade coat from Bloomingdale's, with its fuzzy texture and pearl buttons fits my style and the high collar and pockets will save me from the frosty days ahead." - Ambar Pardilla, Contract Commerce Writer
12
A new plant from The Sill
The Sill
"I'm a sucker greenery, so I'm obviously taking advantage of The Sill's Black Friday deal. From Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, they're offering half-off their Monstera Deliciosa in a medium planter. That's like getting a plant with a nice-looking pot planter for free." - Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager
