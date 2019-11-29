FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.

HuffPost What HuffPost's shopping editors are buying on Black Friday.

While the post-Thanksgiving haze might be kicking in — and all that’s left as souvenirs of the feast are half-eaten pumpkin pie slices and some stuffing— Black Friday’s best deals are here to wake you up from any slump.

You might have been constantly checking in on what some of your favorite brands are doing for Black Friday, like Brooklinen and Glossier — maybe even as the cranberry sauce was passed and turkey carved during dinner. We promise not to tell.

Black Friday has traditionally been the day to get tech like TVs and home appliances like fridges, but we’ve seen more and more retailers push up the dates of their deals on clothing and beauty so that they land even before Cyber Monday.

Although you might be getting the gifts and essentials out of the way early, like a new Dyson vacuum or a Nintendo Switch bundle, you don’t have to miss out on other must-haves in fashion, beauty and for your home.

And while our editors have been collecting some of the best Black Friday deals and steals on the internet, they’ve been doing some online window shopping of their own, too. So we asked the HuffPost Finds team what they’ve been waiting to splurge on for Black Friday.