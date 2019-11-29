FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Some Cyber Week deals are time sensitive, so prices are subject to change.
While the post-Thanksgiving haze might be kicking in — and all that’s left as souvenirs of the feast are half-eaten pumpkin pie slices and some stuffing— Black Friday’s best deals are here to wake you up from any slump.
You might have been constantly checking in on what some of your favorite brands are doing for Black Friday, like Brooklinen and Glossier — maybe even as the cranberry sauce was passed and turkey carved during dinner. We promise not to tell.
Although you might be getting the gifts and essentials out of the way early, like a new Dyson vacuum or a Nintendo Switch bundle, you don’t have to miss out on other must-haves in fashion, beauty and for your home.
And while our editors have been collecting some of the best Black Friday deals and steals on the internet, they’ve been doing some online window shopping of their own, too. So we asked the HuffPost Finds team what they’ve been waiting to splurge on for Black Friday.
Check out what our shopping editors are buying for Black Friday 2019:
1
Circus by Sam Edelman Hardee Boots or Sam Edelman Hilty Ankle Booties
Zappos and Macy's
"I’ve been wanting to rock a pair of red ankle boots for a while now and am hoping to snag a pair on sale over Cyber Week. I’m still deciding whether I want fire engine red (left) or something darker with a mock croc design (right). Last year I bought a pair of block heel boots from River Island and they’re probably the most comfortable pair that I own, so I’ll definitely be checking out their sale." - Danielle Gonzalez, Commerce Specialist
"I bought a sleek MacBook Pro in 2014 for grad school but, like all good things, it's come to an end. It's time to upgrade, and I've been patiently waiting for a good deal on MacBooks so I can upgrade. I use the new MacBook Pro with a Touch Bar and Touch ID at work and, though I like the Touch Bar feature, I don't find it necessary for my everyday life. That's why I'm eyeing the new MacBook Air, which does still have Touch ID (it's such a time saver logging into your computer and favorite sites). Plus, I'm obsessed with the 13-inch MacBook Air in gold. So far, the best deal I'm seeing is at Best Buy." - Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager
4
Glossier Boy Brow and Haloscope
Glossier
"My two no-makeup-makeup staples, I’m basically scraping at the bottom of my Boy Brow tube for product so it’s more like I have baby brows at this point. Glossier rarely has sales so it would be silly not to stock up now." - Danielle Gonzalez, Commerce Specialist
5
A spellbinding tarot necklace
Anthropologie
"I'm all abroad on the celestial trend train. While my jewelry box is about ready to explode at any second, I've been eyeing this tarot necklace from Anthropologie and waiting for some magic to drop down the price. Luckily, the cards (and Black Friday) were in my favor." - Ambar Pardilla, Contract Commerce Writer
"I'm hoping that I can snatch up a lot of sweater deals during Cyber Week and I can't stop thinking about this cardigan from & Other Stories with dinosaur-shaped buttons. It's what anyone who loved Jurassic Park would wear now and I'm here for it." - Ambar Pardilla, Contract Commerce Writer
"I'm sad to say that I have yet to get a coat that'll actually get me through my cold commute. I've been trying to cover up, unsuccessfully, with scarves and layers. So my Safari history for the past few weeks only consists of "coat sale" searches. I think this Kate Spade coat from Bloomingdale's, with its fuzzy texture and pearl buttons fits my style and the high collar and pockets will save me from the frosty days ahead." - Ambar Pardilla, Contract Commerce Writer
12
A new plant from The Sill
The Sill
"I'm a sucker greenery, so I'm obviously taking advantage of The Sill's Black Friday deal. From Nov. 28 to Nov. 29, they're offering half-off their Monstera Deliciosa in a medium planter. That's like getting a plant with a nice-looking pot planter for free." - Brittany Nims, Commerce Content & Strategy Manager