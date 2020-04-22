HuffPost Finds

What Our Shopping Editors Are Gifting For Mother's Day

From a lemon tree to sunshine yellow sandals, these are the things our shopping editors are getting their moms this Mother's Day.
Mother's Day might look different this year. Here's how&nbsp;our shopping editors are celebrating.
Somehow, May will be springing up soon enough. And you know what that means — Mother’s Day is almost here.

If one of your annual traditions includes waiting until the last second to get your mom a gift, you may want to rethink that this year. With Mother’s Day coming up on May 10, it’s time to start looking for gifts that will reach her on time.

Whether you’re staying with your family or will be celebrating Mother’s Day from afar this year, there are plenty of gift ideas that’ll show your mom how much she means. You could get her a bouquet that’ll have her actually stopping and smelling the roses. Or you could opt for a one-of-a-kind gift on Etsy that she’ll definitely brag about to all your aunts. (No matter what, don’t forget to send her a card.)

Of course, the editors at HuffPost Finds couldn’t help but think of what to get for their own moms, too. From a lemon tree for the mom with a green thumb to sunshine yellow sandals that one mom has been eyeing for months, these are the five finds we’re gifting our moms this Mother’s Day.

Check out our Mother’s Day picks:

1
A brush that's become a hot commodity
Ulta
"My mom is a nurse back home in Arkansas. I’m obviously unable to be with her this Mother’s Day, so I’m going a bit extra this year on the Mother’s Day gifting. Even at her busiest, my mom has always taken the time to do her hair and makeup every morning. And, since she is still going into work every day, I knew I wanted to treat her to something that’ll make that process faster and easier for her. We reviewed the cult-favorite Revlon One-Step Volumizer earlier this year, and though I personally wasn’t 100% sold on it (I prefer tools to curl my hair rather than straighten it), I knew it would be something my mom would love. I ordered her a Revlon One-Step from Ulta a few days ago, anticipating that it will likely take longer than usual to ship." — Brittany Nims, Head of Commerce

Find it for $60 at Ulta.
2
A peacock sculpture with feathers that actually flutter
Uncommon Goods
"My mom absolutely loves homewares — candles, paintings, vases, fruit hangers, you name it. She practically collects all these things and would rather get something to decorate the house than something just for herself. She could spend hours (and hundreds of dollars) in T.J.Maxx and Home Goods if you let her. So this Mother's Day, I'm getting her this peacock sculpture from Uncommon Goods with feathers that move with the wind. She'll probably put it in her garden right away." — Ambar Pardilla, Commerce Writer

Find it for $80 at Uncommon Goods.
3
An eyeshadow palette that's full of shimmer
Sephora
"With the newfound quaran-time, my mom finally threw out all of the old makeup she's been hoarding for the past decade (maybe longer — sorry, Mom). After the clean-out, she was only left with a few stray eyeshadow pots, so I'm going to get her a new eyeshadow palette for Mother's Day. She's really into jewel tones, so I'm leaning toward this Urban Decay Born To Run Eyeshadow Palette with 21 shades in matte and metallic finishes." — Danielle Gonzalez, Associate Commerce Editor

Find it for $49 at Sephora.
4
A lemon tree that's made for lemonade
Via Citrus
"My mom, like a lot of folks right now, has been throwing herself into gardening. I started thinking about what kind of plant or gardening equipment I could send her that she wouldn’t already have, and I remembered Via Citrus. I was sent one of the brand’s apartment-sized Meyer lemon plants a year ago (that, unfortunately, didn’t stand a chance with my brown thumb), but it made for the cutest gift. It arrived with both fruit and flowers, and it smelled heavenly — like the way you think spring should smell. My mom has a way greener thumb than me, so I have no doubt her little Meyer lemon tree will thrive in her care. The brand also carries apartment-sized Key lime trees and calamondin plants (a hybrid between a mandarin orange and a kumquat). My sister will be getting my mom a little handmade indoor planter on Etsy to go with her brand-new lemon tree." — Nims

Find it for $65 at Via Citrus.
5
A pair of shoes that'll have her feeling like she's walking on sunshine
Nordstrom
"Since my mom has wider feet, she can have trouble finding shoes, especially sandals. But she loves Teva sandals because they a). actually fit her and b). are super comfortable to walk in. They do run a little large -- FYI, if you've never tried them on. So for this Mother's Day, I'm getting her these Teva sandals in this sunshine color. I know she'll get a lot of wear out of them." — Pardilla

Find them for $40 at Nordstrom.
