A lemon tree that's made for lemonade

Via Citrus

"My mom, like a lot of folks right now, has been throwing herself into gardening. I started thinking about what kind of plant or gardening equipment I could send her that she wouldn’t already have, and I remembered Via Citrus. I was sent one of the brand’s apartment-sized Meyer lemon plants a year ago (that, unfortunately, didn’t stand a chance with my brown thumb), but it made for the cutest gift. It arrived with both fruit and flowers, and it smelled heavenly — like the way you think spring should smell. My mom has a way greener thumb than me, so I have no doubt her little Meyer lemon tree will thrive in her care. The brand also carries apartment-sized Key lime trees and calamondin plants (a hybrid between a mandarin orange and a kumquat). My sister will be getting my mom a little handmade indoor planter on Etsy to go with her brand-new lemon tree." —