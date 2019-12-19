A sleep set for sweet dreams

Anthropologie

"My mom usually just wears anything to bed, like a T-shirt with a design I drew from kindergarten. Sometimes, she'll borrow sweatpants from my dad that she rolls at the waist and hem. I've even seen her put on one of my old oversized sweatshirts. She likes comfort more than anything else. So this year, I thought it would be good to grab her an actual set of matching pajamas that'll keep her warm in the winter. I decided on this. I'm hoping she'll get some much-needed sleep with it on."