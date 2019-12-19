HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
The days before Christmas is when last-minute shoppers really shine.
While the editors of the HuffPost Finds have been searching the internet for everyone that you could possibly need a gift for ― from your cousin who just turned into a tween to your friend who has expensive taste — they’ve been doing a little shopping of their own.
If you still need some last-minute inspiration, check out what our shopping editors are gifting this holiday season.
Check out what HuffPost Finds editors are gifting for the holidays:
1
A sleep set for sweet dreams
Anthropologie
2
BauBax Travel Jacket
BauBax
3
A bunch of these sassy AF oven mitts
Always Fits
4
NASA and Polaroid hoodies
Urban Outfitters
5
DRYBAR Pre-Party Pack Buttercup Blow Dryer Kit
Sephora
6
A vintage-looking record player
Amazon
7
A dog bed lined with faux sherpa
T.J.Maxx
8
Beauty gifts that can be given to one, or split for stocking stuffers
Sephora
9
A set filled with Jack Black best-sellers
Nordstrom
10
A coding kit that's Harry Potter-themed
Amazon
11
This Mystery Tackle Box, for the outdoorsman
Mystery Tackle Box
12
A reusable notebook that'll move handwritten notes to the Cloud
Amazon
13
A silk zodiac sleeping mask for the dreamers out there
Anthropologie
14
A magnetic wristband for handy people
Amazon
15
A small-space find for the friend on the go
Urban Outfitters
16
A doodle mat for kids
Amazon
17
These reusable Swedish dishcloths everyone is talking about
Amazon
18
A Moira Rose prayer candle
Illuminidol
19
DR. J Professional 3600 Brightness Portable Video Projector
Amazon
20
A perfect whiskey glass
Pigment