What Real People Actually Want For Valentine’s Day

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost Forget candies and flowers. We asked real people about the gifts they want for Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day can be celebrated many different ways: cooking a romantic dinner at home, experimenting with a new sex toy, or just spending time with those you care about.

Whether you’re trying to find the perfect gift for that special someone or just want to treat yourself to something nice, we’ve got plenty of gift ideas for Valentine’s Day. It can be easy to stick with the usual flowers, chocolate and jewelry, but thinking just a little outside the box can really surprise someone.

How do we know? We asked folks like you what they actually want for Valentine’s Day.

We got a wide range of answers, from flowers, to a boyfriend, to a Toyota Corolla. We’re not sure we can recommend boyfriends, per se, but we can recommend items for your valentines (and “galentines”) that real folks are asking for.

Here are a few ideas just in case you need some V-Day inspo: