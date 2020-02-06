HuffPost Finds

What Real People Actually Want For Valentine’s Day

We asked men and women to share what gifts they'd like for Valentine's Day.

Forget candies and flowers. We asked real people about the gifts they want for Valentine's Day.&nbsp;
Valentine’s Day can be celebrated many different ways: cooking a romantic dinner at home, experimenting with a new sex toy, or just spending time with those you care about.

Whether you’re trying to find the perfect gift for that special someone or just want to treat yourself to something nice, we’ve got plenty of gift ideas for Valentine’s Day. It can be easy to stick with the usual flowers, chocolate and jewelry, but thinking just a little outside the box can really surprise someone.

How do we know? We asked folks like you what they actually want for Valentine’s Day.

We got a wide range of answers, from flowers, to a boyfriend, to a Toyota Corolla. We’re not sure we can recommend boyfriends, per se, but we can recommend items for your valentines (and “galentines”) that real folks are asking for.

Here are a few ideas just in case you need some V-Day inspo:

Below, what real people said they want for Valentine’s Day:

1
"Something we could do together"
Urban Outfitters
"It doesn’t have to be bougie, like tickets to our favorite band (though I wouldn’t say no). I’d love something simple like a two-player board game or an insane puzzle. Last year my boyfriend got us tickets to go play paintball and it was a blast." — Shelby, a 27-year-old teacher from Los Angeles.

For puzzle lovers, we recommend this Areaware Gradient Puzzle that'll keep you busy together for hours.
2
"A 'Catch Flights, Not Feelings' hat"
Feminist Goods Co.
"For me, 2020 is about loving on me, supporting me and celebrating what I love — travel!" — Amanda, a 29-year-old working as a marketing analyst in North Carolina.

You can find this embroidered baseball cap from Feminist Goods Co.
3
"A pair of Studio Beats headphones"
Amazon
Ray, a 25-year-old working in entertainment operations in Texas.

If you're shopping for a music or podcast lover, we recommend these active noise-canceling Beats Solo wireless headphones.
4
"A photo album..."
Urban Outfitters
"... to keep my Polaroid photos in." — Isabella, a 28-year-old designer from Oregon.

A cute Instax patterned photo album is a thoughtful way to help them keep their favorite memories in one place.
5
"A weekend trip planned by my husband"
Airbnb
— Michelle, a 42-year-old publicist living in California.

For the person who needs a vacation, we recommend exploring sites like Airbnb, Tentrr or Getaway to find the perfect adventure.
6
"A nice bottle of bourbon"
Drizly
"Preferably Eagle Rare."— Christian, a 25-year-old graduate student in New Jersey.

If you're shopping for a whiskey, bourbon or even a wine lover, we recommend delivery services like Drizly for spirits and Winc for wines.
7
Something to "up my at-home manicure game"
Amazon
"I’m hoping my Valentine’s Day gift will help me keep up with my New Year's resolution to save money on mani/pedis and up my at-home manicure game!" — Katelyn, a 35-year-old media professional in New York.

Help your valentine keep their nails in top shape with this Professional Pedicure Tools Kit.
8
"A pair of Nike sneakers"
Nike
"You can never have enough sneakers to wear." — David, a 58-year-old working in sales in New Jersey.

Surprise your sneakerhead valentine with something new from Nike, like these Nike Joyride CC sneakers.
9
"A nice gold necklace..."
Mejuri
"...with a thin chain and pendant." — Maggie, a 24-year-old writer from California.

We recommend Valentine's Day jewelry that's not heart-shaped. Instead, check out this gold vermeil tarot sun necklace from Mejuri. You might also browse brands like gorjana and BaubleBar.
10
"Golf equipment..."
Taylormade
"... from Taylormade." — Robert, a 24-year-old engineer from New Jersey.

If your valentine loves to golf, you can personalize these golf balls with an image, number or letter.
11
"An Apple Watch..."
Amazon
"...because my FitBit is on its last legs." — Elena, a 47-year-old business analyst in New Jersey.

We recommend this Apple Watch Series 5.
12
"My favorite Chanel Egoiste cologne"
Sephora
— Mayowa, a 19-year-old student in New Jersey.

Everyone has their own preference. Whether your valentine would be into this earthy fragrance or another perfume or cologne, topping up their favorite scent is a sure bet. We recommend browsing Sephora's fragrance collection for inspo.
13
"A night away"
Groupon
"Being at home with my kids 24/7, sometimes I just need a night away. I would love if my husband booked me a hotel room for a night so I could have some alone time! Maybe even scheduled a massage too!" — Shelby, a 27-year-old stay-at-home mom from Oklahoma.

Treat your exhausted or stressed-out valentine to some self-care by finding them a massage and booking them a night to themselves.
