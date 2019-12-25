HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Nordstrom You don't have to spend too much time going through Nordstrom's sale — we did that for you.

It’s almost the new year and if you’re looking to spruce up your closet to feel like a new you in 2020, you’ve probably been waiting for all the after Christmas sales that are happening right now.

After all the gifting that you got done during the holidays, it might be time to stock up on some of the things that you like.

Luckily, one of the after Christmas sales that we’ve been closely watching is Nordstrom’s. And even luckier, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale just went live and will run until Jan. 2.

From Stuart Weitzman shoes to Madewell sweaters, the site’s sale section is full of some of our and HuffPost readers’ favorite brands. So now’s your chance to save even while you’re splurging on some much-needed products that are just for you.

But if you’re not entirely sure about where to begin shopping on Nordstrom’s sale section or what’s actually worth buying now, we got you covered. We picked out some of the top-rated and deeply discounted pieces in Nordstrom’s sale. That way, you won’t have to keep clicking page after page of markdowns.