What To Buy From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale 2019

If you’re wondering what’s actually worth buying during Nordstrom’s sale, we found the best top-rated and deeply discounted styles.

You don't have to spend too much time going through Nordstrom's sale — we did that for you. 

It’s almost the new year and if you’re looking to spruce up your closet to feel like a new you in 2020, you’ve probably been waiting for all the after Christmas sales that are happening right now.

After all the gifting that you got done during the holidays, it might be time to stock up on some of the things that you like.

Luckily, one of the after Christmas sales that we’ve been closely watching is Nordstrom’s. And even luckier, Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale just went live and will run until Jan. 2.

From Stuart Weitzman shoes to Madewell sweaters, the site’s sale section is full of some of our and HuffPost readers’ favorite brands. So now’s your chance to save even while you’re splurging on some much-needed products that are just for you.

But if you’re not entirely sure about where to begin shopping on Nordstrom’s sale section or what’s actually worth buying now, we got you covered. We picked out some of the top-rated and deeply discounted pieces in Nordstrom’s sale. That way, you won’t have to keep clicking page after page of markdowns.

Here’s what’s worth snagging during Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale:

1
Sam Edelman Rally Crystal Mary Jane Pointed Toe Flat
Nordstrom
Originally $120, get them now for $72 .
2
Madewell Travel Buddy Packable Puffer Jacket
Nordstrom
Originally $128, get it now for $90.
3
BP. Bouclé Cardigan
Nordstrom
Originally $49, get it now for $32.
4
Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Pur Couture Lipstick
Nordstrom
Originally $38, get it now for $25.
5
Something Navy Faux Fur Teddy Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $199, get it now for $80.
6
Sam Edelman Double Breasted Wool Blend Coat
Nordstrom
Originally $200, get it now for $100.
7
Free People Ottoman Slouchy Tunic
Nordstrom
Originally $148, get it now for $89.
8
Rachell Parcell Bobble Stitch Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $95, get it now for $57.
9
J.Crew Side Slit Supersoft Turtleneck Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $80, get it now for $48.
10
Louise et Cie Valtina Chelsea Boot
Nordstrom
Originally $199, get them now for $99.
11
Topshop Stripe Colorblock Sweater
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get it now for $34.
12
Wit & Wisdom Ab-Solution Camo High Waist Ankle Skinny Pants
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get them now for $41.
13
Cole Haan Grand Ambition Boot
Nordstrom
Originally $220, get them now for $120.
14
Spanx Snake Print Faux Leather Leggings
Nordstrom
Originally $98, get them now for $59.
15
Wacoal B Smooth Seamless Bralette
Nordstrom
Originally $34, get it now for $20.
16
Dr.Martens 1460 Tartan Plaid Boot
Nordstrom
Originally $150, get them now for $105.
17
Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra
Nordstrom
Originally $68, get it now for $41.
18
Madewell Medium Leather Transport Tote
Nordstrom
Originally $158, get it now for $111.
19
Halogen x Atlantic-Pacific Rainbow Dot Full Skirt
Nordstrom
Originally $169, get it now for $101.
20
Halogen Windowpane Ponte Pencil Skirt
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get it now for $41.
